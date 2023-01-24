Turkmenistan continues to undertake efforts on development of green energy

The science and higher education is actively involved in the process of practical application of green energy’s best practices in Turkmenistan. Candidate of Technical Sciences Kakageldy Sariyev, director of the Research and Production Center “Renewable Energy Sources” of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan writes about this in his article published in the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”.

Experiments on obtaining solar and wind energy have been conducted on solar collectors for heat supply at the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan since 2012 on the basis of a 2 kW solar-wind station, a vacuum solar collector with a useful area of 1.6 m2, which are installed on a two-storey autonomous power supply facility.

In order to introduce renewable energy devices into the economic sectors, the University Research and Production Center “Renewable Energy Sources” developed and analyzed software for determining the capacity of photovoltaic and wind power plants, assessing solar and wind energy resources.

Turkmen scientists have developed digital systems for the design of a photovoltaic solar station, as well as for the development of a solar cadastre. It allows quickly and accurately determine the amount of accumulated energy, the angle of radiation deflection, its intensity, and other indicators.

Another domestic developer’s product, digital systems for the design of a wind farm and the development of a wind energy cadastre, was successfully used during the design calculation. These tools were developed by the National Production Center and have now been patented with the State Service for Intellectual Property.

The work in this area continues. A digital database has been created to assess the resources of the sun and wind by region, a feasibility study has been prepared for determining the location of solar and wind power plants and a methodology for using locally developed software to increase the industrial capacity of the electric power industry has been worked out. ///nCa, 24 January 2023