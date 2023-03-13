The second international conference and exhibition “International transport and transit corridors: interconnection and development 2023” (ITTC 2023) will be held on May 3-4 in Ashgabat. The purpose of this conference is to discuss the issues of post-pandemic recovery and adaptation to new realities in the field of international transportation and the development of efficient international transport and transit corridors, infrastructure opportunities in the transport complex: the construction of modern autobahns, international seaports, airports and railway stations. The conference will consider the possibility of Eurasian transport corridors and routes, transit potential and transport infrastructure, which is included in the international transport corridors in the East-West and North-South directions, including as part of the interface with the Chinese “One Belt One Way ” initiative.

ITTC 2023 is organized by the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan in partnership with Turkmen Forum. This prestigious annual event is held with the aim of expanding the activities of national transport enterprises in international communications, strengthening international cooperation between Turkmen state organizations, large logistics institutions and international organizations specializing in transport and logistics systems.

In 2021, the International Rating Agency Fitch Ratings assigned Turkmenistan a short-term rating of “B” and a long-term rating of “B + stable”. This year, this rating was again confirmed. Turkmenistan plans to attract investments for the construction of a plant for the production of 600 thousand tons of ammonia and 1 million 155 thousand tons of carbamide fertilizers in Garabogaz, and a plant for the production of 600 thousand tons of gasoline from gas in Ovadandepe. It is also planned to build a plant for the production of 300,000 tons of phosphate fertilizers in Turkmenabat. In addition, construction of a plant for the production of 640,000 tons of urea and 400,000 tons of ammonia by Turkmen and Japanese businessmen is planned. Successful implementation of the above investment projects requires the efficient functioning of the transport and logistics potential.

The Government of Turkmenistan has made significant progress in developing national and regional links, especially in developing transit infrastructure (road, rail and air infrastructure), as well as in promoting faster transit and encouraging investment and diversification. In this regard, the extensive experience of Turkmenistan, especially in the field of implementation of the decisions of the Global Conferences on Sustainable Transport, can be useful for the participants of the Conference. Turkmenistan has also initiated key resolutions in the field of sustainable transport.

The Conference will be attended by senior representatives of the government of Turkmenistan, heads of national and international transport companies, as well as senior management of logistics organizations and major international financial institutions. ITTC – 2023 plays a significant role in the development of the transport infrastructure and logistics system of Turkmenistan and neighboring states, helps to attract innovation and investment, and increase the volume of international traffic.

In addition to the busy agenda of ITTC – 2023, the event will witness the signing of memorandums and contracts, holding seminars, round tables, where domestic and foreign experts will introduce modern technological solutions in the field of transport and logistics, as well as trips to the Autobahn, Ashgabat International Airport , the international port of Turkmenbashi. ITTC 2023 events are expected to be attended by a record number of participants representing governments, national transport agencies, associations and unions, research and development organizations, international transport and logistics companies, leading world educational institutions.

The impressive list of delegates includes representatives of well-known international companies such as Airbus, Boeing, Cargo Lux, Fly Dubai, Vitol, Dragon Oil; international transport organizations such as IATA (International Air Transport Association), ICS (International Chamber of Shipping), IRU (International Road Transport Union), UN, and many others. The sessions and panel discussions of the Conference will be attended by representatives of numerous international organizations and financial institutions – the UN, the OSCE, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan.

Participation and business meetings within the framework of the Conference will improve the understanding by delegates of potential investment opportunities in the field of international transportation and consider the prospects for long-term cooperation.

The International Specialized Exhibition “Transport and Logistics” will be organized within the framework of the Conference.

Among the participants of the Exhibition will be transport and logistics centers, manufacturers and dealers of vehicles, suppliers of equipment for equipping logistics centers, insurance companies, administrations of seaports, airports and railways from the CIS, near and far abroad. In addition to individual stands of companies, the structure of the exposition includes National stands, collective stands of ports and port companies, collective stands of railways.

More detailed information on the website: www.ittc.com.tm

///nCa, 13 March 2023 (in cooperation with Turkmen-Forum) nCa is a media partner of ITTC-2023