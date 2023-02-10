Turkey-Syria Earthquake – As death toll exceeds 21000, rescue teams work miracles – Hope against Despair

As of late 9 February 2023, the death toll in the Turkey-Syria earthquakes has exceeded 21000. While the body count mounted swiftly in the span of just 72 hours, the rescue teams have been racing against time to save as many survivors from the wreckage as humanly possible.

Thousands of professional and volunteer rescue workers, from within Turkey and from around the world, digging through the rubble frantically, have done miracles – it is the triumph of hope against despair.

Every soul saved is the shared victory for us all.

Here are some pictures; each picture a complete story in itself:

Seven-year-old Mariam and her younger brother were found after being trapped under the rubble for about 36 hours. She had been protecting and comforting her little brother.

This tiny baby is just 20 days old. No one knows who his parents are. He is temporarily being taken care of by a volunteer mother.

Abdulalim Muaini, badly injured but alive, lies under the rubble next to the body of his wife Esra. Both of his daughters also did not survive.

This child is in shock but apparently well.

The rescuers heard three-year-old Ayda’s screams from under the rubble and managed to pull her out hours later. She had been trapped for nearly four days.

This little girl was rescued from rubble in Syria.

As the hopes are fading, the rescue teams have not given up. Despite the severity of weather that has complicated the situation in the affected areas in Turkey and Syria, miracles do happen.

Our hopes and prayers are with the rescue workers and for the unfortunate victims trapped under the rubble. /// nCa, 10 February 2023 [Pictures credit Reuters, Daily Mail, The Middle East Eye]