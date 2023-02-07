Central Asia sent rescue teams to Turkey

Central Asian countries, like the whole world, responded to the troubles of Turkiye, which suffered from numerous deadly earthquakes.

Turkmenistan has sent to Turkey a relief group, basic necessities, such as food and medicines.

Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan arrived on Tuesday, 7 February in Gaziantep.

The squad includes rescuers, canine crews and doctors of the Disaster Medicine Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

Emergency workers are armed with rescue equipment: hydraulic and pneumatic tools, hydraulic jacks, pneumatic jacks, jackhammers, punchers, lighting devices, tents, satellite terminal, frame module, automotive equipment.

The group consists of rescuers with many years of extensive experience in rescue operations.

63 rescuers from Kyrgyzstan went to Turkey to conduct search operations and rescue people trapped under the rubble, as well as to clean up the mess. In addition, 2 trained dogs of the State Rescue Training Center will be involved in the search for victims under the ruins. The rescue team consists of rescuers, medical workers, psychologists and dog handlers.

Uzbekistan has sent humanitarian cargo and rescue team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. In the process of eliminating the consequences of a devastating earthquake in Turkey, special equipment and cynological group will be involved. According to Uzbek media, a total of 60 rescuers and 3 units of emergency rescue equipment are being sent to Turkey.

Humanitarian aid and 50 rescuers of the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan with sets of special rescue equipment went to Turkey.

The squad includes highly qualified rescuers, a surgeon and a traumatologist.

///nCa, 7 February 2023