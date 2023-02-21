Powerful earthquakes strike Turkey and Syria again

While Turkey and Syria were still dealing with the devastation caused by a series of earthquakes a couple of weeks ago, two more earthquakes of 6.4 and 5.8 magnitude hit the unfortunate countries on Monday, 20 February 2023.

According to the initial reports, three persons have lost their lives and 213 have been injured in the Hatay province of Turkey.

According to The Guardian, the mayor of Hatay, Lütfü Savaş, immediately raised concerns that the latest quakes had caused yet more destruction across the province, and potentially further loss of human life in a place already dealing with some of the worst devastation in Turkey. “Some buildings were destroyed, there are some who are trapped under the rubble,” he said.

The death toll in Turkey from the quakes two weeks ago rose to 41,156 on Monday, AFAD said, and was expected to climb further, with 385,000 apartments known to have been destroyed or seriously damaged and many people still missing. At least 47,000 people are estimated to have died across Turkey and Syria, says the Guardian report. /// nCa, 21 February 2023 [Picture credit Reuters]