Earthquake in Turkey – 11 provinces, nearly 14 million people affected

The earthquakes and aftershocks in Turkey have affected 11 provinces where nearly 14 million people live. This is about 16% of the total population of Turkey.

The provinces affected by earthquake

Gaziantep Kahramanmarash Hatay Adiyaman Diyarbakir Malatya Osmaniye Elazig Kilis Sanliurfa Adana

The radius of the earthquake is about 1000 kilometers.

The death toll is rising. So far, about 12000 bodies have been recovered from the rubble.

This is the strongest earthquake to occur in 84 years. The earthquake in Erzincan in 1939 was 7.9 on Richter scale.

Turkey has declared three months of emergency and the entire state machinery is focused on the search and rescue and relief efforts. As of 8 February 2023, 31 governors, more than 70 heads of district administrations and 68 heads of provinces are working in disaster zones under the coordination of ministers. 96,770 people of search and rescue and support personnel continue to work actively. 5402 construction machines and equipment are used in areas of natural disasters. The number of specialists who arrived from abroad for help amounted to 5309 people.

The Internet services have been enhanced to facilitate support operations and general communications.

Simultaneously, the Office of Communications launched the Disinformation Alert Service to identify false reports that may appear during a crisis and take the necessary action. /// nCa, 9 February 2023