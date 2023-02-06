Several cities in Turkey, Syria hit by 7.8 earthquake – Hundreds dead, thousands injured, left homeless

A massive earthquake, measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, hit several cities in Turkey and Syria on Monday. The death toll is more than 700 and climbing.

Thousands have been injured and rendered homeless. Eight provinces in Turkey including Gaziantep, Osmania, and Kahramanmaras have been affected.

Many buildings have collapsed including the historic Gaziantep castle.

According to the Turkish and foreign media, the government in Turkey has mobilized all the resources to provide relief to the survivors.

The aid activities are complicated by the winter conditions.

The world community has started sending help but more would be required urgently to mitigate the suffering of the people hit by the catastrophe. /// nCa, 6 February 2023 [Image credit The Guardian]