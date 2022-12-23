President of Kazakhstan visited Uzbekistan, 21-22 Dec 2022. Here is our condensed report.

nCa Report

President Tokayev of Kazakhstan visited Uzbekistan, 21-22 December 2022. It was a visit jam-packed with solid results.

In addition to the meetings at the highest level including the summit talks with President Mirziyoyev, there was a joint business forum.

Here is a summarized version of the outcomes of the visit:

In all, 15 documents were signed. The total value of the agreements is about USD 8 billion.

The presidents of both the countries signed a treaty on allied relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and a state border demarcation treaty. They underlined the importance of both of these documents.

There were also agreements on the creation of the Central Asia International Center for Industrial Cooperation, on cooperation in the field of environmental protection, and on cooperation in the field of higher and post-graduate education.

Memorandums were signed on strategic reforms, development of electronic commerce, forestry, civil service, as well as agreements on implementing projects in the energy, chemical industry, transport and logistics sectors.

An interesting development was the launch of the construction of joint ventures:

A joint project for home appliances in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan

A joint project for the production infusion solutions in in Shymkent city of Kazakhstan

A joint project for the production of Chevrolet cars in the Kostanay city of Kazakhstan

A joint mineral fertilizer production plant in the Navoiy region of Uzbekistan

A joint logistics centre in Tashkent region of Uzbekistan

Joint housing and commercial facilities in Tashkent region of Uzbekistan

A report in the Kazakh media gives slightly more details about some of these projects. According to the report from Kaz.inform and other sources, at the joint Kazakh-Uzbek Business Forum, held on 21 Dec in Tashkent, there was the signing of 40 documents worth about $2.5 billion on investment, trade and economic cooperation.

Kazakh and Uzbek companies plan to launch projects for the supply of machine sets and components for Chevrolet cars, production of ceramic tiles and infusion solutions, as well as to establish production of yarn, gypsum, and polypropylene bags, among other projects.

* * *

According to Kaz.inform, the data from Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics shows a significant growth in bilateral trade over the years. For instance, trade grew in just a year from $1.9 billion in 2017 (exports – $1.2 billion, imports – $736,181) to $2.79 billion (exports – $1.6 billion, imports – $1.2) in 2018. As of 10 months of 2022, bilateral trade grew by 35 percent reaching $4.1 billion, including $3 billion in exports and $1.1 billion in imports.

More than 1,400 enterprises with the participation of Uzbek capital are now operating in Kazakhstan and more than 400 joint Kazakh-Uzbek companies. To date, industrial cooperation between the countries exceeds 38 projects worth US$2.2 billion, creating about 11,000 jobs.

* * *

Here is the list of the 15 documents signed during the visit:

Framework agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the regulation of the activities of the International Center for Industrial Cooperation “Central Asia”.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the development of the electronic commerce system.

Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of higher and postgraduate education.

Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of environmental protection.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Forestry in the field of forestry.

Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the conditions for mutual trips of citizens dated July 7, 2000.

Memorandum of cooperation between the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Agency for Strategic Reforms under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Memorandum of Understanding in the field of civil service between the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs and the Agency for the Development of Civil Service under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Roadmap for expanding cooperation between the Akimat of the Kyzylorda region of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Khokimiyat of the Navoi region of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2023-2024.

Roadmap for expanding cooperation between the Akimat of the Turkestan region of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Khokimiyat of the Jizzakh region of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2023-2024.

Roadmap for expanding cooperation between the Akimat of the Turkestan region of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Khokimiyat of the Tashkent region of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2023-2024.

Agreement between JSC NC “KazMunayGas” and JSC “Uzbekneftegaz”.

Cooperation agreement between Eurasian Resources Group Sarl and Sanoat Energetika Guruhi Enera LLC.

Agreement on joint partnership in the framework of the implementation of investment projects for the construction of a number of complexes for the production of mineral fertilizers in the Republic of Uzbekistan between Kazphosphate LLP and Uzkimyosanoat JSC and KP Fertilizers Ltd.