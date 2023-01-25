Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy revealed some details of the gas deal with Gazprom

On 24 January 2023, negotiations on cooperation in the gas sector were held between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Russian company Gazprom, which considered technical possibilities of natural gas supplies from Russia to Uzbekistan.

“In accordance with the signed Roadmap, the bilateral working group agreed on the technical measures to be undertaken for gas transit through the Central Asia – Center gas pipeline passing through the territory of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,” the press service of the Ministry of Energy reports.

After the working group technically completes all the work, the main conditions for the import of natural gas will be discussed.

Also, the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan stressed the following:

“It should be particularly noted that the negotiations, as well as the Roadmap are aimed at ensuring the supply of natural gas to the domestic market in the necessary volumes while fully preserving the ownership (management) right to the existing gas transportation system of Uzbekistan. At the same time, the gas transportation system cannot be provided to anyone and there is no threat to the sovereignty of Uzbekistan.

In the future, all work in this direction will be carried out with full protection of the national interests of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the outcomes will be constantly communicated to the public.”

On 18 January, Gazprom also signed a Roadmap in the field of gas cooperation with Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the Government of Kazakhstan, the Roadmap defines the main areas of cooperation between the parties, in particular, on the processing of Kazakh gas at the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant, the possibility of Russian gas supplies to Kazakhstan, as well as other promising cooperation projects.

