Roundtable in Almaty discusses women’s entrepreneurship development in Afghanistan

In a pioneering event, the first of its kind, a roundtable was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, to discuss the development of women’s entrepreneurship in Afghanistan.

It was organized jointly by the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) together with the UNESCO Chair at the Kazakh-German University (DKU) and the United Nations Development Program in Kazakhstan (UNDP Kazakhstan).

According to Kazinform and Kazakhstan Today, the successful Kazakhstani women entrepreneurs were among the speakers at the roundtable.

The roundtable was the first joint KazAID, DKU and UNDP event in the field of women entrepreneurship aimed at enhancing economic rights and freedoms of women from Afghanistan.

About DKU

The Kazakh-German University (DKU, alternate acronym KGU) was founded in 1999 as a private initiative with the aim of training students according to the German standard. KGU has been the only German university in Kazakhstan and Central Asia up to present time.

In 2004 the university passed successful certification by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan (MES RK) and the German service of Academic Exchanges confirming high quality of training at KGU. At the same time, the University received a special permit from the MES RK to implement German educational programmes.

Three years later, in 2007, 20 first-year students began studying innovative programmes which conform to the German standard. This was preceded by a lot of work and signing an agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany and the MES RK, which states that KGU will be supported by both states.

In 2008, during the visit of the German Federal President Horst Koehler to KGU, this agreement on close cooperation between Germany and Kazakhstan was signed to improve the infrastructure of KGU. The University also reached an agreement with the University of Applied Sciences Mittweida, University of Applied Sciences Schmalkalden and Technical University of Applied Sciences Wildau about the mutual recognition of examination results and opportunities for students with excellent academic achievements to receive bachelor degrees in Germany and Kazakhstan. And in 2012 DKU met the first graduates of the «Double degree» programme who finished their studies in Germany.

In 2009 and 2014 KGU passed a successful certification of the MES RK.

In 2014 KGU was accredited by the Independent Kazakh Agency for Quality Assurance in Education, and in 2015 by the Institute of Accreditation, Certification and Quality assurance ACQUIN (Germany).

2018 — ACQUIN Accreditation (Germany).

2019 — Successful IAAR Institutional Accreditation.

About KazAid

According to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On Official Development Assistance”, adopted on 10 December 2014, Kazakhstan Agency for International Development “KazAID” was established by the Decision of the Government of Kazakhstan on 15 December 2020. According to this Law, a designated authority in the field of ODA is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. /// nCa, 30 January 2023 (photo credit – MFA Kazakhstan)