Delegation led by highest-ranking female official of the UN visits Afghanistan to discuss with the Taliban the ban on women in workplaces

A UN delegation led by Ms. Amina Mohammad arrived in Afghanistan on Wednesday, 18 January 2023. She is the deputy secretary general of the United Nations, the highest-ranking female official of the UN system.

The delegation also includes the head of UN Women, Ms. Sima Bahous.

The delegation had a meeting on Wednesday with the acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The Taliban have banned the women from the workplaces and educational and other establishments including the NGOs.

No matter how the Taliban want to interpret the Islamic guidelines, there is neither any provision nor justification to ban the women from the workplaces and public places.

The situation has added to the hardships of the people as the economy is hanging by a thin thread and many households depend on the income of the woman in the family.

The situation has been further complicated by the harsh winter because the distribution of food and medicines requires the presence of women workers to deal with the families in need.

The Taliban administration is under pressure from the world community including the Islamic countries to revoke the ban.

There has been some slight softening of restrictions lately.

The BBC reports that the Health Ministry has now clarified that women can work in the health sector where women doctors and nurses are absolutely essential. That’s triggered the resumption of some vital health programmes. /// nCa, 19 January 2023 [Picture credit BBC]