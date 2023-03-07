Women at the forefront of the climate action

Marking International Women’s Day, the UNDP Office in Turkmenistan organized an open dialogue to highlight and recognize the significant role that women and girls play in the fight against climate change.

The event, which was held at the UN House on March 7, gathered inspiring women and girls – supporters of environmental sustainability, young eco-activists, national partners, students from the Turkmen Agricultural University named after S.A. Niyazov and the Turkmen State University named after Magtymguly and representatives of the Nature Protection Society of Turkmenistan.

“Women’s leadership is the key to successful action in tackling climate change. Without their leadership, knowledge and engagement in the implementation of climate-resilient development paths, it is unlikely that solutions for creating a sustainable and healthy planet will be implemented,” – said Mr. Tomica Paovic, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Turkmenistan.

The event served as an excellent opportunity to interact and learn about the latest ideas and good practices in combating climate change and achieving green growth, raise awareness of youth about how gender and climate intersect and discuss issues of gender equality and women’s empowerment in the context of climate change.

“Every year there is more and more evidence that gender equality is key to tackling the growing risks posed by climate change,” – said Mr. Stanislav Kim, Regional Team Leader on Climate Change and Disaster Resilience, Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Advisor of the UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub. “Despite all the challenges and in some cases the presence of gender-based legislative barriers, women and girls are leaders and agents of change, mobilizing action for climate change mitigation and adaptation. In this context, the UNDP Gender Equality Strategy 2022-2025 calls to provide the necessary conditions for the participation of women and girls in responding to climate change”.

Interactive discussions shed light on the uneven impact of climate change on women, youth and vulnerable groups, as well as demonstrated the first-hand experience of women entrepreneurs, who make their own contribution to global climate action.

In an effort to empower young change-makers and stimulate innovative women entrepreneurs, recognize outstanding activists in climate action and green growth, UNDP has announced the following winners of the “Women in Sustainability Leadership Award”:

Youth Climate Activism Award- Leyli Yagshyyeva, Young SDG Ambassador, UNDP Regional Youth Network Representative from Turkmenistan;

Women Climate Leader Award- Sabina Narkuliyeva, staff of the Danev etrap Hiakimlik of Lebap velayat;

Environmental Sustainability Advocate Award- Gulnara Taijanova, Eco activist, founder of the 1 st online eco market;

Rural Women for Sustainable Development Award- Altyn Andaliyeva, eco-activist, entrepreneur.

“Our future depends on our actions today. We all play a role in building our tomorrow, we all need to act to protect our world from destruction and pollution,”- said Leyli Yagshyyeva, a nominee of the UNDP Climate Activism Award. “I will do my best to continue to be at the forefront of action to combat climate change.”

The event was organized within the framework of the following UNDP projects implemented jointly with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan:

“Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza”, funded by the Global Environmental Facility (GEF);

“Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits”, funded by the GEF.

UNDP is committed to translate gender equality, which is a basic human right and a necessity for sustainable world, into reality. Women’s empowerment and gender equality are vital to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which envisions a world “of universal respect for human rights and human dignity” in which “every woman and girl enjoys full gender equality and all legal, social and economic barriers to their empowerment have been removed.” ///nCa, 7 March 2023 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

