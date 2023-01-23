Supreme creativity of Nazgul

Elvira Kadyrova

Nazgul is more than a fashion designer — she is a creative artist par excellence.

Designer and founder of MOiMOL brand, Nazgul Berbaeva from Kyrgyzstan stands out for her highly innovative use of fabric, colour, and style in endless ways.

She designs her dresses in a very special way. There is no distraction. — Instead of saying ‘This dress is so beautiful,’ the people instinctively say, ‘You look so beautiful in this dress.’

Even though there is a rich trove of Kyrgyz motifs – there are more than 3500 semantic/visual combinations of them – Nazgul avoids giving her creations a sharp ethnic identity. Nevertheless, she seems to get inspiration from them.

Even though she usually draws from the glorious history and heritage of Central Asia, particularly Kyrgyzstan, her creations are always so today, so chic.

Instagram account of Nazgul Berbaeva: https://www.instagram.com/moimol_h.heritage/?hl=en

Nazgul has recently launched a line of headscarves. The designs and styles are named after the outstanding women of Kyrgyzstan.

A story published by AKIpress says, “They include ballerine Bubusara Beishenalieva, actress Tatybubu Tursunbaeva, actress Aisha Karasaeva, agricultural worker Telegei Sagymbaeva. The headscarf dedicated to renowned Queen of Alay Kurmanjan Datka will be released soon.”

AKIpress story:

https://akipress.com/news:692208:Designer_and_founder_of_MOiMOL_brand_releases_collection_of_headscarves_honoring_outstanding_women_of_Kyrgyzstan/

The goal of the collection is to remind about history of Kyrgyzstan, culture and to deepen knowledge of generations about their roots, designer Nazgul Berbaeva told AKIpress.

“There is nothing better than preserving history of people through creation and use of the products that carry this history,” the designer said.

She told that several artists were involved into creation of the collection. They have been working on the sketches for half a year after study of biographies, stories of life and personalities of those outstanding women.

The collection also included headscarves with traditional Kyrgyz patterns. /// nCa, 23 January 2023

Here are some pictures from AKIpress story and the Instagram account of Nazgul Berbaeva: