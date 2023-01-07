Turkmenistan-China Joint Statement issued on 6 January 2023 in Beijing

[This is the unofficial, slightly paraphrased translation of the text of the joint statement]

At the invitation of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov paid a state visit to China from 5 to 6 January 2023.

During the talks, which took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, the heads of state had a thorough exchange of views and reached mutual understanding on a wide range of issues of Turkmen-Chinese relations, multifaceted cooperation, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.

Highly appreciating the fruitful results of cooperation between the two countries in various fields over the 31 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the parties are unanimous that bilateral relations have already entered a new stage of comprehensive development. Based on the high degree of interaction and mutual interest in raising the level of bilateral relations, the Parties announced the development of Turkmen-Chinese relations of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and reaffirmed their readiness to continue efforts to deepen multifaceted cooperation. The parties expressed their intention to further develop bilateral partnership within the framework of the initiative on a community of common destiny, characterized by age-old friendship, solidarity and mutual benefit in the name of the future of the two countries and their peoples.

The Chinese side highly appreciates the large-scale achievements in the field of state formation and construction achieved by Turkmenistan after the declaration of its independence and reaffirms that it supports the policies and measures pursued by the leadership and the Government of Turkmenistan to ensure stability and dynamic development of Turkmenistan. The Chinese side is convinced that all the goals set in the Program “Revival of a new era of a sovereign state: the National program for the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan for 2022-2052” will be implemented.

The Turkmen side congratulated the Communist Party of China on the successful holding of the 20th Congress, as well as on the re-election of Xi Jinping to the post of General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee. Highly appreciating China’s significant success in socio-economic development over the decade of a new era, the Turkmen side wished the Chinese people the comprehensive construction of a modernized socialist state under the leadership of the CPC, the implementation of the goal set for the centenary of the PRC, and the comprehensive promotion of the process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese modernization.

The parties emphasize that mutual support in matters relating to the fundamental interests of each other is a fundamental principle for the development of Turkmen-Chinese relations.

The Chinese side firmly supports the independently chosen path of development of Turkmenistan and its domestic and foreign policy, carried out in accordance with the generally recognized principles of international law. The Turkmen side reaffirms that the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole of China; Taiwan is an integral part of the territory of China. The Turkmen side firmly adheres to the principle of One China, opposes any form of “Taiwan independence”, supports the peaceful development of relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, and all the efforts of the Chinese government to unify the country. The parties will work closely to prevent interference in internal affairs by any means.

The parties are unanimous that the diplomacy of the heads of state provides political support and strategic guidance for the development of a strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and China. The parties will maintain close contacts at the highest and high levels, deepen the exchange of experience in government in the name of continuous strengthening of strategic and political mutual trust. The parties will further intensify meetings and consultations at different levels in order to exchange views in a timely manner and agree on positions on important issues on the bilateral agenda and issues of common interest.

The parties agreed, fully realizing the coordinating role of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Committee for Cooperation, to intensify work on conjugation of the One Belt and One Road Initiatives and the Revival of the Great Silk Road, to focus on the implementation of the Cooperation Program between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China for 5 years (2021-2025) for the benefit of the comprehensive development of multidisciplinary cooperation between Turkmenistan and China.

The parties see huge potential and broad prospects for trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and China. Implementing the Cooperation Program to expand the economic partnership between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China, the parties will consistently expand the volume of bilateral trade, diversify its structure, intensify bilateral cooperation in non-resource sectors, intensify work on agreeing on a list of priority economic projects, and improve the quality and level of trade and economic cooperation.

The parties agreed to take effective measures to expand the scale of mutual investment at an accelerated pace, to advance the process of creating a mechanism for intergovernmental cooperation on industry and investment in order to further promote and deepen bilateral cooperation in this area. The parties gave a positive assessment to the Turkmen-Chinese working group on investment cooperation, which is an important mechanism and channel in this area, and are ready to further consolidate and use its role. Mutual readiness was expressed to intensify work on the implementation of the Turkmen-Chinese documents to increase investment cooperation in the field of digital economy and green development,

The parties note the importance of cooperation between Turkmenistan and China in the gas field. The parties emphasize that a scheme of complex cooperation in this area is being formed – production, pipeline transportation, trade, financing and technical support. Turkmenistan and China are strategic partners in the energy sector. Adhering to the principles of mutual understanding, sincerity, openness and mutual benefit, the Parties will further fully implement the existing agreements, promote the process of negotiations on gas cooperation, accelerate the implementation of the second stage of the industrial development of the Galkynysh gas field, the construction of line D of the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline and others major joint projects, to intensify cooperation in the gas industry.

The parties note that infrastructure interconnectedness is a new point of growth in the comprehensive strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and China, and in this regard, stressed the need to accelerate the coordination of the draft “Agreements between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the PRC on international road transport”, noted the need to promote cooperation between the two countries in in the field of connecting roads and cross-border transport, increase the number of flights and the volume of transportation of railway container trains China-Kyrgyzstan-Turkmenistan-Iran and international multimodal transport China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan, continue contacts and interaction within the framework of CAREC, OSJD and other multilateral mechanisms.The Chinese side expresses its readiness to assist Turkmenistan in accelerating the construction of transport infrastructure and creating a modern transport and logistics system.

The parties agreed to expand cooperation in the field of medicine and health care, strengthen exchanges in the field of traditional medicine, jointly establish a center for traditional medicine in Turkmenistan and cooperate in the cultivation and processing of medicinal plants, diagnosis and treatment using traditional medicine. The Chinese side is ready to assist in the training of medical specialists and strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation with the Turkmen side in the field of disease prevention, respond to health emergencies, remote medicine, and promote the creation of a human health community.

The parties will deepen agricultural cooperation, expand cooperation in the field of water-saving irrigation, cotton processing, agricultural machinery and the training of agricultural technicians. The Chinese side welcomes the participation of the Turkmen side in the creation of a center for agricultural cooperation between Central Asia and China.

The parties reaffirm their intention to expand cooperation in cultural, educational, scientific, technical and other fields, intensify work on the creation of a Turkmen cultural center in China and a Chinese cultural center in Turkmenistan, promote the joint implementation of the Lu Ban Workshop project, as well as holding Cross Years of Culture in 2023 and 2024 The Chinese side supports the International Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding Association and the Turkmen Alabai Association in organizing events. The parties encourage the establishment of friendly relations and the development of interaction between the velayats of Turkmenistan and the provinces of China.

The parties believe that security cooperation indicates a high level of mutual trust between the two countries. The parties will continue to maintain the positive tradition of close contacts between the competent law enforcement and security authorities, intensify the exchange of information related to countering terrorism, resolutely confront the “three evil forces”, share experience in ensuring the security of key projects and public events, as well as maintaining a safe and stable operation. joint projects of strategic importance. The parties will continue to strengthen strategic contacts between the armed forces, deepen mutual trust in the military sphere, expand the range of cooperation and intensify practical exchanges in such areas as mutual visits of delegations,

The parties highly appreciated the mechanism “Central Asia Plus China” as an important platform for deepening comprehensive cooperation between the states of Central Asia and China, reaffirmed their readiness to deepen dialogue and interaction and make joint efforts for the successful holding of the upcoming meeting of the heads of state in the format “Central Asia Plus China “.

The parties are ready to continue coordination and cooperation within the framework of the UN, timely synchronize positions on key issues of the international and regional agenda. The Parties reaffirm their determination to jointly promote the implementation of the Global Security Initiative and make efforts to protect peace and security on the planet. The Chinese side supports the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, highly appreciates the Turkmen initiative to declare 2023 the International Year of Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace. The Turkmen side actively supports the Chinese Global Development Initiative, noting its constructive role in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals on schedule.

The parties believe that the meeting of the heads of state is of significant importance. The President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov thanked the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping for the warm welcome and invited him to pay a state visit to Turkmenistan at a convenient time for both sides.

President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Chairman of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping

Beijing, 6 January 2023

/// nCa, 7 January 2023 [Picture credit People’s Daily]