Turkmen Technocenter registered five digital technologies in 2022

The Turkmen Academy of Sciences’ Technology Center patented five digital technologies in 2022 with the State Service for Intellectual Property of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the country, according to the newspaper “Turkmenistan: The Golden Age.”

#1 “Digital interactive map of archaeological sites located on the territory of Turkmenistan” is important for the development of education, science, culture, tourism, etc. The map contains data on historical sites, their location, indicating nearby transport infrastructure, photographs from space. It provides the functions of panning the map, enabling/disabling layers and searching for objects by name. On a separate page, 3D models of some monuments are available for review.

# 2 “Electronic document management system E-Doc” is an electronic database of documents which stores the company’s contracts concluded with other business entities, incoming and outgoing correspondence, management orders. The app is intended for implementation into the internal network of the enterprise.

#3 “Navigation Map for Road Transport” is a vector data base for use in navigation, logistics, science, etc. The software contains a schedule of transport routes, fixes road signs, attractions (shops, hotels, public transport stops, sports fields, etc.). Buildings are displayed in 3D depending on the number of floors, for convenience, street names are indicated on the map.

# 4 “Digital School Network Program” – contains data about the school administration, teachers and students, the lesson schedule separately for each class, also allows to keep an electronic class journal and an electronic student diary.

#5 “Database management system for technological achievements in the world” is a tool for searching and using the latest scientific and technological information. It is available not only for scientists, but also for businessmen in order to search for promising international scientific and innovative projects. ///nCa, 21 December 2022