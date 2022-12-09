Exploitation well commissioned at the Galkynysh field

An operational well has been successfully completed and put into production at the Galkynysh gas field, which is one of the world’s leading gas reserves, the newspaper of the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan “Nebit-Gas” reports.

As known, CNPC is now developing three new, particularly complicated producing wells at the Galkynysh field.

The new well was drilled by Chinese specialists. An industrial inflow of natural gas has been obtained from a depth of 4580 meters.

The construction and installation of the well’s mouth were completed by the specialized divisions of the State Concern “Türkmengaz.”

High-tech electrical and hydraulic equipment, fiber-optic cables, communication and video surveillance equipment are installed at the mouth of the production well.

All of this equipment enables operators of the Galkynysh gas field’s first natural gas desulfurization plant and primary gas purification plant to control crude gas extraction from the well via a digital system and manage natural gas transportation through a high-pressure gas pipeline.

Construction and installation of the mouths of two more production wells are currently underway.///nCa, 9 December 2022 (photo source – Nebit-Gaz)