Turkmen LPG can be delivered to Pakistan via Afghanistan

The government of Pakistam has prepared comprehensive plans to import Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) over land from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan amidst a winter gas shortage crisis, Pakistan Today reports.

After consulting with interested parties, the Collector of Customs in Quetta reportedly sent a proposal to the Federal Board of Revenue for the importation of LPG through the Chaman border. They claimed that the federal government is prepared to make a significant move by importing LPG from Turkmenistan, which is both affordable and of higher quality.

Documents available with Pakistan Today reveal further details on various aspects of the plan, which will be launched after getting necessary approval.

The Afghan prime movers will bring LPG from Turkmenistan’s border in the first phase and transfer the bowsers to the Pakistani transporters at the Chaman border.

In the second phase, a facility for LPG decanting will be established at Chaman border.

Three plans—the immediate plan, the short-term plan, and the long-term plan—were described in the documents. Imports will start under the immediate plan right away, but the short-term and long-term plans will take six to eight months and one year, respectively.

In the immediate plan, LPG being imported in Pakistani bowsers will be cleared using the existing border gate (Friendship, or FS, Gate), facilities and yard.

According to the short term plan, LPG clearance through the new gate and yard at Chaman will be arranged.

Long-term plans call for the establishment of a station to decant LPG into Pakistan bowsers.

Empty Pakistani bowsers will be transported to the Chaman border by Pakistani prime movers, who will then hand over to Afghan prime movers. The Afghans will transport the bowser through Afghanistan to the Turkmen border crossing at Torghundi, where the LPG will be filled. The bowser will then return to Chaman and be handed over to Pakistani prime movers, who will transport the cargo to various locations throughout Pakistan.

Pakistan is facing acute gas shortages, with local reserves rapidly depleting and global Liquified Natural Gas supplies in high demand as winter sets in around the world, pushing market prices beyond Pakistan’s reach. ///nCa, 8 December 2022