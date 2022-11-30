Afghanistan today – in just one graph from Gallup

Gallup, the global analytics and advice firm, has issued a powerful graph about Afghanistan.

Just look at this:

The lines in this graph scratch across heart, oozing out thick, purple pain.

As to why Afghanistan is where it is today.

What should have been done to avoid it and who should have done it —– the time has passed to ask or answer this question. Actually, this question has already been assigned to the future historians. In a way, it is good that none of us will be here to listen to the verdict of the historians.

Nevertheless, there is another question: What can be done now and who can do it? — By answering this question honestly, we can possibly atone for some of the lapses.

There is a simple way.

For instance, Turkmenistan, guided by its status of permanent neutrality, has been consistently providing assistance to Afghanistan. This has been a predictable and dependable position of Turkmenistan since its independence.

Several provinces of Afghanistan are getting electricity from Turkmenistan on subsidized rates.

Fuel and other products of Turkmenistan are also available to Afghanistan on special rates.

Quite a few Afghan students are studying in Turkmenistan. Their total expenses are borne by Turkmenistan. In addition, they get stipend from the Turkmen government.

Turkmenistan has built, and continues to run and maintain healthcare and educational facilities in some areas of Afghanistan. It is a total package, covering schoolbooks and supplies, and medicines, and repair and renovation of the facilities.

In proportion to the size of the economy and GDP of Turkmenistan, this is great contribution for the brotherly country in need. It is a position Turkmenistan has maintained since its independence, without letting the politics muddle the humanitarian cause.

Perhaps, just perhaps, this is the way to help alleviate the suffering of the 98% people of Afghanistan. /// nCa, 30 November 2022