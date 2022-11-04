Uzbekistan may start exporting John Deere agricultural machinery to Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan’s largest automaker UzAuto and John Deere Walldorf GmbH & Co. KG – the daughter of a global manufacturer of agricultural machinery – inked a cooperation agreement. The signing ceremony took place on 31 October in Waldorf, Germany.

The deal makes Uzbekistan not only John Deere’s sole partner in Central Asia for the production of this brand’s agricultural machinery, but also a potential exporter of agricultural equipment to regional countries.

The parties agreed to collaborate in the organization of assembly production and sale of agricultural machinery of this brand in Uzbekistan under the terms of the agreement.

UzAuto and John Deer are going to set up a joint assembly of 6140B tractors and W430 combine harvesters in Uzbekistan, bringing the localization level of these models to 25-30%.

From 2026, there is a plan to open an assembly production of a new model of John Deere cotton harvester.

AgroTechClaster sites in Chirchik, Tashkent region will be used as a production base. The Uzbek manufacturer will be granted exclusive rights to use know-how and trademarks for the production of components and auxiliaries.

Additionally, this will enable the cluster to modernize the manufacturing site for the launch of the John Deere agricultural machinery assembly plant in accordance with the necessary standards, as well as provide additional opportunities for exporting products abroad.

At the first stage, neighboring Turkmenistan and Tajikistan may become the target markets for the sale of certain models of John Deere equipment manufactured in Uzbekistan.

More than 25 years of John Deere machinery use in Turkmenistan’s agriculture industry shows that the equipment performs well in the local climatic conditions. Approximately 8,000 units of this brand’s diverse equipment have been delivered to Turkmenistan during the period of cooperation. One of the last contracts to be implemented this year was signed in April.///nCa, 4 November 2022