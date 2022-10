“Turkmenoil offers two areas of cooperation to foreign investors,” Chairman of the state concern “Turkmenoil” Guvanch Agadjanov said during his remarks at the first session of the “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan-2022” International Conference (Wednesday, 26 Oct). First one is carrying out service works at Concern’s fields. The most promising areas are advanced technologies for well…



Login Join Now This content is for Half Yearly Subscription, Monthly Subscription, Quarterly Subscription, and Yearly Subscription members only.