China Invites Turkmen youth to Showcase Artistic Talent in “China Express” Exhibition

The China Center for International People-to-People Exchange, in collaboration with Open Class Magazine, is proud to announce the upcoming 2025 “China Express for International People-to-People Exchange” Global Youth’s Fine Art Exhibition. This ambitious initiative aims to foster cultural understanding and strengthen ties among civilizations, particularly along the Belt and Road routes and globally, in support of a shared future for mankind.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union, the exhibition will serve as a significant platform for promoting people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding between these two vital regions. Emphasizing principles of being people-oriented, open, equal, respectful, inclusive, and mutually appreciative, the exhibition primarily seeks submissions from youth aged 3 to 18 residing along the routes of the China Railway Express.

The “China Express” exhibition will feature both online digital showcases and offline exhibitions in cities strategically located along the China Railway Express routes, offering widespread accessibility and engagement.

The exhibition process will unfold in three distinct phases:

Submission (June – November 2025): Young artists are invited to submit their creative works during this period.

Evaluation (November 2025): An international panel of experts will meticulously review all submitted works to select the finalists. Authors of selected works and their mentors will be recognized with e-Certificates.

Exhibition (December 2025 – August 2026): Selected works will be prominently displayed in the "Online Gallery for International Children's Art" (the official online platform). Furthermore, these exceptional pieces will be prioritized for publication in esteemed journals such as Open Class Magazine and Children of the World, and will receive continued publicity through official media platforms.

The exhibition welcomes diverse artistic expressions across a wide range of categories:

Painting: Encompassing Chinese painting, oil painting, printmaking, sketching, quick sketch, various media (gouache, watercolor, acrylic, oil pastel, marker, etc.), comics, illustrations, picture books, and mixed media works.

Calligraphy: Including pen calligraphy, brush calligraphy, and seal carving.

Design: Featuring digital art (including AICG), graphic design, product design, fashion design, and architectural design.

Craft Arts: Such as sculpture, ceramics, paper-cut art, handicrafts, and mixed media.

Such as sculpture, ceramics, paper-cut art, handicrafts, and mixed media. Photography.

Participants are reminded to adhere to strict compliance guidelines: submissions must be theme-driven with positive content, free from any illegal or immoral elements. Only original creations are permitted, with AI tools allowed exclusively for Digital Art. Crucially, works must not infringe upon any third-party rights, including copyrights and portrait rights. Violations will lead to disqualification, with legal liability resting solely with the authors or their guardians. While authors retain attribution rights, the organizers will hold usage rights for non-profit activities such as exhibitions and derivative works, without compensation.

To participate, individuals can register and submit their works online via the official website or WeChat official account. Submissions should include the finished work, process images, and a brief creative concept description (within 100 characters).

For more detailed information, interested participants are encouraged to visit the official website: https://zmth.ocart.cn.

///nCa, 16 July 2025