Diplomatic relations have been established between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Rwanda

On July 14, 2025, in New York City, at the office of the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the United Nations, a signing ceremony of the Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Rwanda took place.

Before the signing ceremony, a meeting was held between the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Aksoltan Atayeva and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Rwanda to the UN Martin K Ngoga, during which the prospects for the development of both bilateral and multilateral relations were discussed.

In addition, Ambassador A.Atayeva, on behalf of the Government of Turkmenistan, once again invited the Government of Rwanda to participate in the upcoming Third UN Conference on Landlocked Countries (LLDC3) at a high level.

At the end of the meeting, the parties congratulated the governments and peoples of Turkmenistan and Rwanda on the establishment of diplomatic relations, emphasizing that this step will become an important impetus for the further strengthening of bilateral relations and the development of long-term partnership. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 15 July 2025