Development of Academic Cooperation between Turkmenistan and Romania: Students and Faculty from Ashgabat Participate in Internship at Technical University of Cluj-Napoca

Within the framework of the existing scientific and academic cooperation agreement between the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (TUCN) and the Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics of Turkmenistan, as well as under the Erasmus+ program, a Summer Internship Program is being held at TUCN from July 1 to July 21, 2025, for representatives from Turkmenistan.

The program includes 14 students and 2 faculty members from the Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics of Turkmenistan. Practical sessions and scientific-educational activities are organized in the laboratories of the university’s specialized faculties.

An important part of the internship will be study visits to leading enterprises in Cluj-Napoca and its surrounding areas, whose activities are directly related to the participants’ field of study. This will allow Turkmen students and faculty to gain valuable practical experience, familiarize themselves with modern technologies and working methods, and establish professional contacts.

The implementation of such programs represents a significant contribution to the development of international academic exchange, promotes strengthening of partnerships between higher education institutions of Turkmenistan and Romania, and enhances the quality of training specialists in telecommunications and information technology. ///nCa, 15 July 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)