New University in Turkmenistan: International University of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Opens Enrollment

In 2025, a new higher education institution, the International University of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (IUIE), begins operations in Turkmenistan. For the first time in the country’s history, a university has been established by the private sector – the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, making it a model of innovative partnership between education and the real economy. This was highlighted by the university’s Vice-Rector for Research, Aymyrat Mukhammedov, in an interview with the newspaper ‘Neutral Turkmenistan’.

A New Approach to Education

IUIE is focused on training professionals for the private sector and the new economy. Its primary mission is to respond swiftly to labor market demands, implement innovative educational programs, and foster close collaboration with businesses, industries, and international partners.

The university will be housed in a modern campus spanning 8 hectares. The complex accommodates four six-story academic buildings, two dormitories with 300 beds each, a nine-story administrative building, a library, an assembly hall, a sports facility, conference halls, as well as open recreational areas and spaces for students’ project work.

Academic Programs and Structure

In the 2025–2026 academic year, IUIE plans to admit up to 500 first-year students. The university offers more than 15 specialties organized across six faculties:

1. Faculty of Economics and Business Management trains specialists in accounting, auditing, international trade, logistics, entrepreneurship, and corporate governance. Students will study digital management tools, business situation modeling, and modern analytical systems. Graduates will be prepared to work as economists, financial consultants, logisticians, export managers, or startup leaders.

2. Faculty of Architecture and Construction Entrepreneurship offers programs in architectural design, industrial and civil construction, urban environment design, and construction project management. Special emphasis is placed on sustainable development, digital design tools (BIM, CAD/CAM), and innovative construction technologies.

3. Faculty of Agricultural Entrepreneurship covers agronomy, animal husbandry, veterinary science, food technologies, agricultural economics, and food supply chain logistics. The faculty is equipped with modern greenhouses, agrochemical laboratories, and veterinary stations.

4. Faculty of Digital Technologies provides training in programming, information systems, cybersecurity, web development, and business analytics. Programs include modern programming languages, cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

5. Faculty of Professional Development focuses on retraining specialists, offering business programs and masterclasses with international experts.

6. Department of Foreign Languages ensures mandatory study of English and other languages, preparation for international exams, and participation in academic mobility programs.

Innovative Educational Approaches

IUIE’s educational process is built on a flexible system. In their first year, students undergo language training, followed by foundational disciplines in broader fields such as architecture, construction, computer science, engineering, agriculture, economics, and law in their second year. Based on accumulated credits, interests, and abilities, students are then assigned to specific specialties.

Education is provided on a paid basis. The duration of study is 5 years (1 year of language training, 4 years of bachelor’s degree program).

The university introduces a mentorship system, dual education, business projects, and startup accelerators. Every student will have the opportunity to implement their ideas, from technological innovations to launching innovative businesses. To support this, IUIE will operate over 40 laboratories, including centers for digital technologies, production automation, ecology, genetics, and international finance, ensuring hands-on training.

Vision and Ambitions

The International University of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs aims to become an intellectual hub for a new generation. “This project is not just about creating another university; it marks the beginning of a new educational philosophy where entrepreneurship, innovation, digital competencies, and real-world industrial experience form the foundation for training modern professionals,” emphasized Aymyrat Mukhammedov. ///nCa, 16 July 2025