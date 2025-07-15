Ashgabat Honors Victims of the 15 July Coup Attempt and Celebrates Türkiye’s Democracy and National Unity Day

On 15 July 2025, a commemorative ceremony and photo exhibition marking the ninth anniversary of the 15 July 2016 coup attempt were held at the Cultural Center of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Turkmenistan. The event coincided with Türkiye’s Democracy and National Unity Day, observed annually in tribute to the heroic resistance of the Turkish people.

The event brought together diplomats, members of the Turkish diaspora, Turkmen guests, and media representatives. The highlight of the ceremony was an address by H.E. Ahmet Demirok, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Ashgabat.

In his speech, the Ambassador emphasized 15 July as a day when the world witnessed the unwavering unity of the Turkish people, their determination, and their commitment to national sovereignty. He paid tribute to the 251 individuals who lost their lives that night, referring to them as “martyrs of democracy,” and expressed heartfelt gratitude to all who stood in defense of the homeland.

“15 July has gone down in history as the day when the entire world witnessed the resolute unity of our people, their determination, and their commitment to national sovereignty. That night, a heroic page of history was written, serving as an important lesson for the entire international community,” the ambassador noted.

“Our brave and heroic people united that night against the coup attempt aimed at democracy and freedoms, risking their lives to defend their homeland. This spirit of heroism became, and will remain, a solid foundation on the path to building the ‘Century of Türkiye’ and its sustainable prosperity,” he continued.

Ahmet Demirok stressed that the Republic of Türkiye was founded on the principles of democracy and popular sovereignty established by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. The 2016 coup attempt was the boldest assault on these principles, but the people delivered a resolute response.

Special attention in the Ambassador’s address was devoted to the fight against FETÖ, an organization designated as a terrorist group in Türkiye. He noted that over the past nine years, the Turkish state has held those responsible accountable and carried out comprehensive efforts to purge government institutions of the organization’s supporters.

Expressing gratitude to Turkmenistan for its support, the Ambassador highlighted Ashgabat’s timely recognition of the threat posed by FETÖ and its decisive steps in closing the group’s educational institutions.

In conclusion, Ahmet Demirok stated, “The century-long achievements of our Republic were preserved thanks to the resolute struggle we waged on July 15. Our martyrs and heroic veterans are the guarantee of Türkiye’s Century to come.”///nCa, 15 July 2025 (in collaboration with the Embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan)