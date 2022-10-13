International festival of handicrafts and art started in Turkmenistan

On Wednesday, 12 October, the opening ceremony of the International Festival “Handicrafts and Decorative and Applied Arts in the heritage of the peoples of the world”, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, took place in the city of Turkmenabad, the administrative center of the Lebap province.

The representatives of the cultural sphere, artists, craftsmen, from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Turkey, Latvia, the Republic of Korea participate in the international forum.

“The holding of the International Festival “Handicraft and decorative and applied Art in the heritage of the peoples of the world” reflects the growing level of friendly relations and cooperation in the field of culture between the peoples of the planet, and will also give a new impetus to the popularization of the art of handicraft, colorful and original decorative and applied creativity of the Turkmen people,” President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said in his welcoming message to the participants the festival.

The festival program was opened by a concert in the building “White Yurt”.

Then events continued in the afternoon at the Local History Museum, where an exhibition of art works and handicrafts of Turkmen and foreign artisans opened.

The exhibition showcases hundreds of exhibits, including foreign ones – fine woodwork and tinware, painted glass items, inlaid caskets, board games, decoupage of fabrics, jewelry, paintings, samples of national clothing, handmade stone masterpieces and much more.

In the evening, the Seyitnazar Seydi State Musical Drama Theater hosted a screening of the feature film “Gyzyl kürte”, the storyline of which is based on real events during the WWII.

The program of the festival includes a conference “Traditional handicraft, decorative and applied art in the heritage of the peoples of the world”, a presentation of national costumes, as well as meetings and master classes.

In addition, foreign guests will take a tour of Turkmenabad.

The festival will wrap up on 14 October. ///nCa, 13 October 2022 (photo source – newspaper Turkmenistan)