Consul of Turkmenistan in Kazan met with the head of the Parliament of Tatarstan

The Consul General of Turkmenistan in Kazan Guych Garayev met on Tuesday, 11 October 2022, with the Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin, the press service of the republic’s Parliament said in a press release.

Turkmenistan has always been one of the main foreign trade partners of Tatarstan. Last year, the trade turnover amounted to US $77.5 million. “We have developed strong relations in the trade, economic and cultural spheres, many joint projects are being implemented,” Farid Mukhametshin stressed, welcoming the Turkmen diplomat.

Speaking about the humanitarian ties between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan, he noted that the Turkmen national and Cultural association is actively working as part of the Assembly of Peoples of Tatarstan, which unites representatives of 173 nationalities living in the republic.

Currently, issues of expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation within the framework of the Russian-Turkmen dialogue are being discussed, Mukhametshin said.

He told that Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov addressed the Chairman of the State Council with a proposal to intensify inter-parliamentary ties during his visit to Tatarstan in May this year. At the same time, members of the State Council of Tatarstan received an invitation to pay an official visit to Ashgabat.

The Chairman of the State Council recalled that there is a good tradition in the republic – to invite heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Kazan to all landmark events. “We are open for cooperation,” Farid Mukhametshin stressed and invited the Consul General to a meeting of the parliament, during which the Message of the President of Tatarstan to the State Council of the Republic will be announced.

In turn, Guych Garayev thanked the leadership of the parliament for supporting friendly relations and regional cooperation in all areas of bilateral relations. “The potential of our cooperation is still great, despite the already established strong ties,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Committee of the State Council of Tatarstan on State Construction and Local Self-Government Albert Khabibullin and other officials. ///nCa, 11 October 2022