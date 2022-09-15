First-ever Center for Vaccine Production in Central Asia will be created in Uzbekistan

The Ministry of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan signed a memorandum with the Chinese company Luye Investment Group Co., Ltd on Tuesday, 13 September, on the creation of an “Innovation center for the production of vaccines”.

The $ 100 million project worth will be implemented in 2023-2028.

The Innovation Center for the Production of Vaccines will be the only full-cycle biotechnological enterprise in Central Asia that will enable high-tech products to the regional and CIS markets, the Ministry said in a statement.

The center will be located in the Tashkent region and produce 200 million doses of 10 types of vaccines against hepatitis A, hepatitis B, papilloma, measles, tetanus and other diseases in the amount of US $ 2 billion per year.

Luye Investment Group was founded in 1994 and is a division of Luye Group. The company’s activities are focused on life sciences, health products, financing and investments in the field of healthcare. ///nCa, September 14, 2022