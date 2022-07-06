Central Asian countries and strategic partners supported Uzbekistan’s actions to calm the unrests in Karakalpakstan

nCa Report

Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have expressed support for Uzbekistan in connection with the recent unrests in Karakalpakstan, a republic that is part of Uzbekistan.

The ministry of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan issued a press release on Tuesday, 5 July, which states the following:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan expresses concerns about the events that have taken place in the Republic of Karakalpakstan of the Republic of Uzbekistan in recent days.

The Turkmen side supports the timely and decisive actions of the leadership of Uzbekistan to protect the constitutional order and the rule of law in the country, the safety and tranquility of residents.

We are confident that centuries-old folk wisdom, experience and foresight will help overcome the difficulties and ensure the progressive and stable development of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the stability of state and public institutions.

Turkmenistan, as a close neighbor of Uzbekistan, linked with this country by ties of brotherhood, friendship and close cooperation, expresses its readiness to provide the necessary support and assistance.”

Kazakhstan supported the decision of the top leadership of Uzbekistan to stabilize the situation in Karakalpakstan. “We are confident that peace and tranquility will reign in fraternal Uzbekistan on the eve of the most important political event – the referendum on amendments to the Constitution,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

During a telephone conversation with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Tajikistan expressed support for the efforts undertaken in Uzbekistan to ensure stability and sustainable development of Karakalpakstan.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov stressed that “timely, decisive and coordinated actions allowed to prevent further escalation of the situation.” He expressed confidence that the results of the constitutional reforms in Uzbekistan will lay a solid foundation for ensuring stability and will serve as a reliable guarantor of the implementation of the country’s long-term strategies.

China, Russia, and Türkiye, strategic partners of Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region, have voiced their hopes for maintaining stability in Uzbekistan.

“China has noted the incidents in Uzbekistan. As Uzbekistan’s friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner, China supports the Uzbek government in maintaining national stability, and believes that under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan will maintain tranquility and unity”, said Chinese foreign ministry.

Standing for resolving any issues “within the legal framework, and not through street riots,” Russia welcomed the measures taken by the Uzbekistan and expressed confidence that they would contribute to the complete normalization of the situation in Karakalpakstan.

Türkiye attaches great importance to the stability and prosperity of brotherly and friendly Uzbekistan. Ankara “firmly believes that the Government and the people of Uzbekistan will overcome this situation with common sense and in a peaceful and calm manner.”

About the events in the Republic of Karakalpakstan

On 1 and 2 July 2022, the city of Nukus, capital of Karakalpakstan, has been rocked by protests and riots. The municipal infrastructure was damaged heavily. The protesters, who manifested their disagreement with the constitutional reforms, attempted to seize the buildings of the Nukus Main Department of internal affairs and the National Guard Department.

Meanwhile, a concentrated information attack in the media outlets unfriendly to the Central Asian region forewent the outbreak of “people’s anger” in Nukus. They actively fanned a radical narrative that the new constitutional amendments proposed by Tashkent would deprive Karakalpakstan of its autonomy and suppress the rights of the Karkalpak people. Over fifty similarly-themed “analytical assessments” and “expert opinions” harped on the subject.

On 2 July, the Parliament, the Council of Ministers, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Karakalpakstan issued a joint statement expressing concern about “attempts by certain unhealthy external forces from abroad to influence the development of the situation in Karakalpakstan, including through targeted information releases and distortion of events.”

The full text of the statement is here: https://joqargikenes.uz/ru/11171.html

President Mirziyoyev visited Nukus twice. He proposed to leave unchanged the articles of the Constitution (articles 70-75) stipulating the legal status of Karakalpakstan. A state of emergency has also been declared in the republic from 3 July to 2 August 2022.

The nationwide discussion of the draft law on amendments to the Constitution has been extended until 15 July. The draft law provides for more than 200 amendments to 64 articles of the Basic Law.

The text of the draft Constitutional Law On Amendments and Additions to the Constitution is available here: https://meningkonstitutsiyam.uz

5 July 2022