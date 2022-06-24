International Scientific Conference on “Environmental aspects in the production of hydrocarbon resources”: Key Moments

Turkmen Forum, co-organizer of the conference, highlighted the following key moments of the event:

During session 1:

The speeches by Dmitry Shlapachenko of UN, Ambassador John MacGregor of OSCE, Ambassador Diego Ruiz Alonzo of EU Representation, Randi Kristiansen of UN ESCAP and Manfredi Caltagirone of International Methane Emission Observatory talked about the efforts of international organizations to address the challenges presented by climate change and a global action to resolve those challenges.

The presentations and proposals by Igor Zgurov of Yug-Neftgaz and Michael Curren of Vitol addressed the business sector’s view and approach to addressing the problems posed by energy inefficiency – its effect on the environment and its irrevocable depletion.

During session 2:

Kamel Ben-Naceur facilitated the session, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation to bring forward ideas about the future of energy.

The presentations by representatives of multinational corporations about their ideas and proposals to reduce the impact of current energy use and to fast-forward the era of hydrogen. The speakers included globally and functionally diverse companies as Jim Plutt of BP, Phillippe Millette of Honeywell, Yasuhisa Fukuda of Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

During session 3:

Moderated by Nazar Atajanov, this session was wholly dedicated to reducing methane emissions and meeting net zero goal (stipulated in SDGs signed by 193 countries in Paris Agreement of 2015).

Keynote moments were dedicated to seemingly benign but gradual (5-decade long) methane emissions from Darwaza crater in Garagum desert of Turkmenistan and to immediate and catastrophic methane emission at the Aliso Canyon in California, USA in 2015.

This session also included the summary of George Kourounis’ courageous exploration to the Darwaza (firing-pit) crater in Turkmenistan in 2013.

During session 4:

Julian Bowden of Oxford Institute for Energy Studies and William Leaf shared ideas of research institutions to promote the development and use of clean energy

Alexandre Bertuzzi and Dr. Raeid Jewad outlined operational approaches to achieving technical efficiencies and financial support to develop clean energy streams. ///TurkmenForum, 23 June 2022