Ukrainian company awarded contract on construction of a bridge across the Caspian gulf in Turkmenistan

The State Agency for Highway Construction Management of Turkmenistan will conclude a contract with the Ukraininal company Altcom Road Construction LLC (Ukraine) for the design and construction of the automobile bridge across Garabogaz Kel Bay.

Two-way two-lane bridge and supply roads will be built along the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-Kazakhstan border highway.

The corresponding resolution was signed by the President of Turkmenistan on Thursday, 16 June, with the aim of building up the country’s transport and transit potential, forming a modern system for the transportation of goods and passengers.

Construction works will begin in July 2022. The facility will be commissioned in June 2024.

The Turkmenbashi–Garabogaz–Kazakhstan border highway and the Garabogaz kel road bridge are the segments of the North-South international transport corridor and a continuation of the Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi autobahn. The construction of a motorway to the Turkmen-Kazakh border and a bridge will increase trade and cargo flows between the western and northern regions of Turkmenistan and neighboring countries. ///nCa, 17 June 2022