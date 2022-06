President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov left for an official visit to Iran on Tuesday evening (14 Jun).

The summit talks Turkmen leader with President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi will take place today.

It is expected that during the summit talks the approaches of the parties to the further development of bilateral relations will be specified. A package of documents will be signed. ///nCa, 15 Junу 2022