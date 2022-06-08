US-supported educational program for the women’s and youth entrepreneurship development launched in Ashgabat

An educational program in the field of supporting the economic empowerment of women and youth, the development of the potential of small entrepreneurship has been launched in Ashgabat, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The program will be realized by the public organization “Hünärli Buhgalter” with the support of the U.S. Embassy’s Democracy Commission.

According to the head of “Hünärli Buhgalter” Elena Senyukova, the program will help women and young people to master the skills of accounting professions, gain knowledge on the basics of the financial and economic system, tax legislation, entrepreneurship and legal support of business.

The program is aimed at increasing the potential of local entrepreneurs in the management of small and medium-sized businesses.

Within the framework of the program, a series of seminars has been developed in such areas as “Economic and legal foundations of entrepreneurship in Turkmenistan”, “Fundamentals of the accountant profession in a small enterprise”, “Accounting of business operations and taxation of rural entrepreneurship on the example of the organization and development of a small greenhouse economy”, “Legislative and practical foundations of tax and financial accounting of a small enterprise and an entrepreneur without a legal entity”, “Fundamentals of economic knowledge and taxation for young people”, etc.

The trainings will help to acquire professional knowledge and gain experience in primary accounting in small business, skills of an accountant and an economist.

The program is in line with the Program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan.

“It is very important at this stage of state development that every citizen, especially young people, understands the importance and significance of the tasks and measures to implement them, relying on knowledge of the laws of economics and finance, the basics of small business,” said Senyukova.

“Hünärli Buhgalter” is a public professional organization that unites specialists in the field of financial and tax accounting, legal support of business. The organization provides assistance to government agencies in developing the methodology of financial and tax accounting, developing entrepreneurship practices, raising awareness of all segments of the population about economic laws, the procedure for regulating entrepreneurship. ///nCa, 7 June 2022