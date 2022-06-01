SedarGB visited the Orphans Palace in Ashgabat

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited, Tuesday, 31 May, the capital’s Orphans Palace “Döwletliler köşgi”. The visit took place on the eve of the International Children’s Day, which is celebrated on 1 June.

The head of state talked with the students of the Palace, asked them how they were going to spend the summer, what progress they were making in their studies.

In a conversation with graduates, the president asked about their future profession.

Congratulating the children on the International Children’s Day, as well as on the successful completion of the school year, Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the government always takes care that children have a good rest, receive high-quality education and upbringing.

He wished them to be hardworking. Children are our future, the flowers of our life. Therefore, the best is meant for you, and it will always be so, the head of state stressed.

At the end of the meeting on the occasion of the holiday, on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, orphans received gifts. The head of state took a picture with them.

Then, the president toured classrooms and sports facilities.

Noting that many years have passed since the commissioning of the “Döwletliler köşgi”, its buildings are outdated, and their repair is required, the head of state said that in the near future the orphanage will undergone reconstruction.

The Palace for Orphans in Ashgabat was built in 1998 with the financial support of the late UAE President Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The orphans home is designed for 420 children.

All conditions have been created in the Orphans palace for the creative and intellectual development of the kids. They are laureates and winners of national creative competitions, prize-winners of international festivals.

On 1 June, children orphans will be presented with gifts also on behalf of Arkadag Berdimuhamedov. The presents have been also purchased at the expense of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Helping Children in Need. The Fund allocated 500,000 manats for these purposes. ///nCa, 1 Jun 2022 (photo source – TDH)