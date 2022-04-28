BOMCA enhances the training capacities of border agencies in Central Asia with innovative e-learning approaches

Tashkent, April 28, 2022

From April 26-28, the Border Management Programme in Central Asia held a regional workshop on e-learning methodologies in training institutions of the Central Asian border and customs agencies, as well as veterinary and phytosanitary services.

The workshop equipped representatives of the training institutions with the necessary skills for the effective use of modern digital educational tools and training methods.

The expert team consisting of the State Border Guard College of Latvia, Estonian Academy of Security Sciences and the Frontex Agency shared EU good practices and approaches to e-learning, including an overview of the current trends and forecasted tendencies.

The main focus of the workshop was to equip participants with skills in conceptualising, designing, implementing and evaluating e-learning courses. The participants also discussed the integration of e-learning into the regulatory framework and the overall educational process. The results achieved under this workshop will further strengthen the institutional capacity with respect to professional training and competence development of border agencies’ personnel in Central Asia. /// nCa, 28 April 2022 (in cooperation with BOMCA)