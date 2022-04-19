Centre for Hydrogen Energy launched at Oil and Gas University in Ashgabat

The Centre for Hydrogen Energy was established at the oil and gas university named after Yagshygeldy Kakaev about a couple of months ago. It has started taking shape to pioneer the way for hydrogen energy in Turkmenistan.

The centre is guided by the framework of the Roadmap for the development of international cooperation of Turkmenistan in the field of hydrogen energy for 2022–2023, approved by the president of Turkmenistan in January 2022.

In its budding phase the Centre for Hydrogen Energy is trying to absorb the world knowledge and experience as fast as possible. Interactive sessions have been held already with the support of OSCE, UNIDO, and IAEA already.

Hydrogen energy involves the use of hydrogen and/or hydrogen-containing compounds to generate energy to be supplied to all practical uses needed with high energy efficiency, overwhelming environmental and social benefits, as well as economic competitiveness.

Hydrogen is a clean fuel that, when consumed in a fuel cell, produces only water. Hydrogen can be produced from a variety of domestic resources, such as natural gas, nuclear power, biomass, and renewable power like solar and wind. These qualities make it an attractive fuel option for transportation and electricity generation applications. It can be used in cars, in houses, for portable power, and in many more applications. /// nCa, 19 April 2022