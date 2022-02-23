Ukraine Quandary – Part 6 – Non one cared for peace

Tariq Saeedi

It could have been solved simply and peacefully but the horns that were locked superfluously, could not be unlocked in amicable manner.

Russia has recognized the breakaway regions of Ukraine and decided to send its ‘peacekeeping forces’ there.

The west has started to slap sanctions and Russia thinks it is prepared to deal with them.

The sanctions would bite in the immediate term but would solidify the Russia-China partnership that would attract a large number of countries to its side.

Meanwhile, there would be the pain and suffering for many but the policymakers and decision-makers from either side would not be among them.

Some will make profits, insane profits.

This series, therefore, must be wrapped up. Regretfully, no one cared for peace. /// nCa, 23 February 2022

CONCLUDED.