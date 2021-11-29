Ashgabat hosts 25th ECO Summit

The 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held in the capital today [28 Nov] under the chairmanship of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The venue for the high-level meeting was a new fashionable hotel with a multi-profile business center “Garagum”, where all conditions have been created both for receiving distinguished guests and for holding important events of an international nature.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon , President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The Republic of Kazakhstan was represented at the forum by Prime Minister Askar Mamin. The Summit was also attended by the ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri.

As already reported, on the eve of the Summit, on November 27, the President of Turkmenistan held bilateral meetings with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as with the Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation.

Today, before the start of the forum, the leader of the nation Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Being a member of the Economic Cooperation Organization since 1992, Turkmenistan, making a significant contribution to building up mutually beneficial partnership in a multilateral format, also successfully develops friendly, good-neighborly bilateral relations with the ECO member states. Over the past period, our country and this Organization have accumulated solid experience of joint work, which creates a solid basis for effective cooperation in the long term.

Chairing the ECO chairmanship on the basis of a specially developed Concept aimed at ensuring sustainable economic development in the regional dimension, enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in the Organization’s space and expanding its geography, deepening integration into global world economic relations, Turkmenistan demonstrates a comprehensively thought-out approach to achieving concrete results for fulfillment of this responsible mission.

In this context, we recall that the initiative to hold the Economic Cooperation Organization Summit in Ashgabat on November 28, when ECO Day is celebrated, belongs to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The leader of the nation voiced this proposal, speaking at the previous, 14th summit, held on March 4 this year in an online format.

In the lobby of the Garagum hotel, the leaders of the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation were warmly greeted by the head of Turkmenistan.

The Summit participants proceeded to the hotel’s Conference Hall, where, after the traditional joint photographing ceremony, the 15th ECO Summit was inaugurated.

Addressing the audience with a welcoming speech, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that in its foreign policy, Turkmenistan attaches particular importance to interaction with the Organization for Economic Cooperation.

Since the inception of the ECO, its platform has become an effective tool for establishing and developing mutually beneficial partnerships between member countries. The summit meetings of this Organization provide an excellent opportunity for discussing a wide range of issues, as well as making decisions on topical and priority topics of regional economic cooperation in the ECO space.

In this regard, the leader of the nation emphasized that the Organization for Economic Cooperation has accumulated rich experience of interaction in the fields of energy, transport and trade.

Currently, within the framework of programs and projects implemented by ECO, it is necessary to expand cooperation in such areas as technology, communications, financial and banking sectors, the head of Turkmenistan said, expressing confidence that during today’s meeting constructive negotiations will take place in areas that open up great prospects. for the future.

Then President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov gave the floor to the Chairman of the 14th Summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation – President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Expressing gratitude to the Turkmen leader, the head of the friendly state emphasized the high organizational level of the major forum held in Turkmenistan and wished the Summit successful work. Taking this opportunity, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cordially congratulated President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the entire Turkmen people on the recently celebrated 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome of delegations and hospitality and noting that after the 14th Summit, the chairmanship of the ECO passed to Turkmenistan from Turkey, the distinguished guest wished the leader of the nation every success in the ongoing large-scale activities.

In his speech, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that the work of the Summit is of great importance both for the ECO member states and for discussing topical issues of enhancing regional and international cooperation.

The distinguished guest noted that during the forum the tasks of the Organization’s activities in various fields will be considered and priority areas for developing solutions to key issues of our time will be outlined.

Expressing confidence that the decisions and the Final Document to be adopted during the 15th ECO Summit will give a powerful impetus to the economic development of the countries of the region, will contribute to ensuring common security and stability, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan drew attention to the importance of consolidating efforts in this direction.

Emphasizing also the importance of decisions aimed at further expanding cooperation in the regional and global dimensions, including optimizing the functioning of international transport and transit corridors, the head of the Republic of Turkey noted that interaction in this direction will become a clear evidence of the revival in the modern format of the Great Silk Road, in ancient times that united peoples and countries.

Touching upon the issues of Afghan problems, the distinguished guest noted that the establishment of political stability in Afghanistan and its socio-economic revival are important not only regionally, but also internationally. In this regard, a high assessment was given to the contribution of neutral Turkmenistan to the peaceful settlement of the situation in the neighboring country, constantly rendered fraternal support to the Afghan people.

At the end of his speech, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed gratitude to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Turkmenistan, presiding over the ECO, for the opportunities created for the successful holding of the Summit.

Then President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov – Chairman of the 15th Summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation, addressing the leaders of the ECO member states, expressed deep gratitude for gathering in the capital of Turkmenistan to participate in the current Summit.

“We rightfully consider the holding of this forum as an important event designed to strengthen cooperation between our countries in the economic, trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres,” the head of Turkmenistan said.

Continuing the topic, the leader of the nation first of all emphasized that as a neutral state and a responsible member of the world community, Turkmenistan is always open for broad interaction with all interested foreign partners, including authoritative regional and international organizations. In this context, the progressive dynamics of dialogue with the ECO, with which our country has accumulated solid experience of joint work, was noted with satisfaction.

At the same time, Turkmenistan is successfully developing friendly, good-neighborly relations with each member state of the Organization separately, which is a good help to multilateral partnership, enriches it, and gives additional stability to common activities.

Having assumed the chairmanship of the ECO at the previous Summit, Turkmenistan made every effort to ensure that the joint work acquired the proper dynamics and was filled with new creative impulses. In accordance with the developed Concept of the Chairmanship, our country has been actively working to implement it. Taking this opportunity, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed deep gratitude to all ECO member countries for the assistance provided to Turkmenistan during this period.

Among the most important priorities of the Organization, the Turkmen side sees the development of cooperation in the transport and energy spheres, which today objectively acts as a determining trend in global economic growth. Timely and actively integrate into this process, using the existing competitive advantages, ensure for oneself the role of a full and effective participant in the formation of new transport and transit corridors, energy routes – these should be common urgent tasks for the foreseeable future.

Speaking about this, the head of Turkmenistan expressed confidence that the ECO member states have an understanding of the need to consolidate efforts in this direction. This is confirmed by the consistent support by the member states of international initiatives of our country, in particular, the draft resolutions of the UN General Assembly put forward by it on cooperation in the field of sustainable transport and energy security. A number of ECO member states became a co-author of these documents. Turkmenistan is grateful for such support, considering it as a good basis for further practical steps.

As the leader of the nation noted further, acting in line with the implementation of these initiatives, our country, in partnership with a number of ECO member states, has launched major infrastructure projects in recent years. As you know, at present, the construction of power transmission lines along the route Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan, and a railway line from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan is underway. The construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline is in full swing.

Particular attention in our country is paid to the activation of transport and transit communication along the East-West and North-South lines. In particular, we are talking about the creation of transport corridors Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman, as well as Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey.

Speaking about this, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed his conviction that the existing joint opportunities are far from being exhausted by the listed projects. Today we need additional energy and transport-transit corridors both between the countries of the ECO space and beyond. In the opinion of the Turkmen side, the establishment of a goal-oriented dialogue with such interstate associations as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Commonwealth of Independent States is in demand in this context.

The implementation of large infrastructure projects with the participation of the ECO member states, without exaggeration, means a qualitative breakthrough in the formation of a new geo-economic space on the continent, opens up colossal prospects for cooperation, attracting large foreign investments, and solving a number of important social problems.

At the same time, the head of Turkmenistan emphasized the importance of Afghanistan’s participation in these processes, which thus becomes an active subject, a valuable and integral participant in economic partnership. This is seen as a strategic perspective for the neighboring country, its role in regional and global processes, the most important condition for achieving peace, harmony and development on Afghan soil.

The leader of the nation also expressed his conviction of the need to provide urgent and effective humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people in the current difficult period.

Continuing his speech, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed to study the use of logistics and infrastructure facilities in Turkmenistan itself in order to activate transport and transit communication between the regions of the Caspian basin and the Black Sea with access to the states of Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Our country is ready to provide its modern port facilities on the Caspian coast in the interests of the ECO partners.

There are also real prospects for the implementation of other infrastructure projects in the Organization’s space, in particular, in the field of road and rail transport. In this regard, the head of Turkmenistan spoke about the need to intensify the work of a special committee created within the ECO for the construction and reconstruction of roads and railways, and the development of specific proposals.

Addressing the participants of the Summit, the leader of the nation emphasized that the most important component of partner interstate relations is the development of trade. At the end of last year, the total trade turnover between the ECO member countries amounted to 49.8 billion US dollars. Of course, this indicator does not reflect the existing joint potential.

– We have to seriously think about creating effective mechanisms to ensure stable and dynamic growth of trade and investment partnership, and make efforts to diversify it. I believe that we have the right to count on a more active role of the business communities of our countries, including through medium and small businesses. It is about establishing various forms of cooperation in such segments as the production of industrial goods, agriculture, the service sector, in other areas, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted.

It is necessary to help the business to fully develop business ties, to ensure their proper banking and financial support, to create, if necessary, a system of appropriate benefits and privileges in the implementation of trade operations.

Cross-border and regional commercial ties are called upon to play a due role. Here our peoples have centuries-old traditions, valuable experience has been accumulated, which requires its revival, use and enrichment, taking into account modern realities. In this context, the head of Turkmenistan spoke about the expediency of thinking about creating specialized ECO business platforms on the principles of public-private partnership, each of which could work in its own direction in the interests of developing and expanding trade relations between the member countries of the Organization.

The Turkmen leader also stressed that today economic interaction with the use of, first of all, high digital technologies, widespread use of electronic trading platforms, which is dictated by modern requirements for the movement of goods and services, is a highly relevant topic.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed his deep conviction that all states of our regions, without exception, have the potential for innovative growth. Combining efforts meets common interests, will allow the ECO member countries to confidently integrate into the highly competitive environment of the global economy of the new technological order.

Along with this, the head of Turkmenistan highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in medicine and healthcare. The last two years have become a very serious test for everyone. It quickly became obvious that one or another country alone can achieve only temporary successes in the fight against the pandemic. In this regard, the leader of the nation noted the expediency in the very near future to begin to establish, within the framework of the ECO, systemic channels for the exchange of experience, methods and best practices in the field of combating dangerous infectious diseases. Here our states have something to offer each other.

Stressing that economic cooperation in the Organization’s space should be accompanied by the expansion of interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed to start forming system plans for holding cultural events, art festivals, including with the participation of children and youth groups, meetings of the creative intelligentsia of the member countries ECO, to the development of joint tourism programs, the organization of sports competitions.

– Turkmenistan notes the generally progressive nature of the work of the Organization for Economic Cooperation, its positive impact on the course of regional partnership. Today ECO is a respected, authoritative international economic structure that has received recognition in the world. Over the years of the Organization’s existence, various agreements have been concluded between the member countries and decisions have been made on priority issues of interstate interaction, a lot of work has been done to develop a viable strategy for the most effective use of joint potential, the leader of the nation said.

The most important constructive factor in the activities of the Organization was that it followed and continues to strictly follow the principles and goals laid down at its foundation and in subsequent years, when the ECO was replenished with new members and formed in its current composition. This refers to the fact that it retains its focus as an instrument of economic cooperation. This should remain the same. It is also gratifying that the ECO is consistently expanding its external relations, interacting with other international and regional structures, the head of Turkmenistan noted.

All these results the ECO member states can rightfully bring into the jointly accumulated positive baggage. But time does not stand still, demanding the development of new approaches to the activities of the Organization, taking into account modern realities, trends in the world economy, the peculiarities of the course and direction of regional processes. In these conditions, special tasks are assigned to the ECO, corresponding to its specificity, and distinctive geoeconomic character.

In this regard, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed his conviction that all participants proceed from the unifying essence of the ECO as a mechanism for economic partnership of states linked by history and geography, traditions and values, as a natural format for the implementation of joint mutually beneficial projects based on existing objective advantages and common interests.

As the head of Turkmenistan emphasized, today’s meeting is intended to further strengthen the relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and effective mutually beneficial interstate partnership, and to determine the areas of joint work for the coming period. It is obvious that the current stage requires the development of extremely specific and realistic solutions, the creation of mechanisms and formats of interaction that would meet the long-term interests of our countries, contribute to the full integration of the ECO into the system of modern world economic relations, and contribute to the growth of the economies of the member states and the well-being of peoples. At the same time, the leader of the nation expressed confidence that the Organization’s potential gives rise to strategic goals and large-scale joint projects.

At the end of his speech, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to the ECO Secretary General Khusraw Noziri for the skillful and effective coordination of the Organization’s activities.

As the head of state noted, the development of cooperation with large international and regional organizations is one of the priority directions of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. Fulfilling the mission of chairmanship in the ECO, our country developed a draft Resolution “Cooperation between the United Nations and the Organization for Economic Cooperation” and proposed it for consideration by the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. This Resolution was unanimously adopted on September 9, 2021 at its 102nd plenary meeting. This international document was co-authored by 10 countries.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also congratulated the Summit participants on the ECO Foundation Day and wished everyone new success in strengthening interstate cooperation.

Then the leader of the nation gave the floor to the Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation, Khusraw Noziri.

Welcoming the leaders of states and all the participants in the Summit, the ECO Secretary General noted the importance of the current high-level meeting for the Organization for Economic Cooperation in terms of assessing its activities and determining further ways of development.

The 15th Summit is a unique opportunity to reaffirm common commitments and efforts to expand regional partnerships. The relevance of the meeting, the theme of which is defined as “Together for the Future”, is due to the current situation during the ongoing pandemic of the new coronavirus infection. In this context, noting the priority of joint interaction aimed at ensuring the prompt economic recovery of the region and developing mechanisms for development in the post-pandemic period, Mr. Khusrav Noziri emphasized the importance of the Cooperation Roadmap developed under the chairmanship of Turkmenistan.

Speaking about the upcoming plans, the ECO Secretary General noted that trade is the engine of economic growth and plays a decisive role in the socio-economic development of the Organization’s member states. In this regard, emphasis was placed on the importance of expanding regional trade and global ECO exports, as outlined in the ECO 2025 Outlook.

At the same time, the need was emphasized for the practical implementation of the decisions taken following the results of the ministerial meetings held in 2021, the provisions of the ECO Trade Agreement concerning the reduction of customs tariffs and other relevant documents, as well as a number of joint projects.

One of the main tasks in this direction is to make regional trade more secure and free of any risks. Talking about it, Mr. Khusrav Noziri highlighted the importance of establishing an ECO clearing union between the central banks of the Organization’s partner countries to facilitate prompt economic transactions related to trade. The work of the ECO regional institute on standardization, conformity assessment, accreditation and metrology will also contribute to the achievement of these goals.

Among the promising vectors of partnership were the transport and communication sector, energy and tourism, where there are ample opportunities for building up effective interaction within the ECO. The achievement of the set goals in these areas will largely be facilitated by the presence in the region of a huge resource, transport, transit and energy potential, appropriate infrastructure, as well as the rich historical and cultural heritage of the peoples of the ECO member states.

An important component of expanding the ECO’s external relations is strengthening of cooperation with such organizations and structures as the UN and its specialized agencies, OIC, European Commission, IDB, WTO, ASEAN, SCO, Organization of Turkic States and others, said Mr. Khusrav Noziri.

At the end of his speech, the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization expressed confidence that the results of the current Summit will contribute to further building up fruitful and diverse contacts between the ECO member states, taking into account the interests and capabilities of all parties.

Thanking the ECO Secretary General for the informative keynote speech, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, taking this opportunity, congratulated Mr. Khusrav Noziri on his appointment in August this year to this responsible post and wished him every success.

Also, taking this opportunity, the leader of the nation, on behalf of the Government of Turkmenistan, expressed sincere gratitude to the ECO Secretary General and, through him, all Secretariat staff for the assistance provided during the presidency of our country in the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Further, the head of Turkmenistan addressed the meeting participants with a proposal to approve the agenda of the current Summit, the draft of which had been circulated in advance by the ECO Secretariat in order to continue the work of the forum on its basis.

The agenda of the 15th Summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation was unanimously adopted.

Continuing the summit, the leader of the nation gave the floor to the participants.

Speaking as the first, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, welcoming the participants of the forum, thanked President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the high level of organization of the Summit, the hospitality shown on the Turkmen land and cordially congratulated on the chairmanship of Turkmenistan in the Organization of Economic Cooperation.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to comprehensive relations with the countries of Central Asia and the states of the region, the distinguished guest noted, stressing that the partnership built on the basis of mutual understanding and trust is of particular importance both in economic terms and in ensuring global peace and sustainable development.

Bilateral and multilateral contacts, as well as interaction in the format of international structures, successful implementation of decisions made at high-level forums on topical issues of our time, have a positive impact on the dynamic development of partner countries, the President of Azerbaijan said.

In particular, cooperation within the framework of the largest reputable organizations, including the ECO, plays a key role in strengthening national economies, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, successfully addressing issues on the global agenda, including those related to ensuring regional security, environmental well-being, as well as joint confrontation with the challenges of our time.

In this context, the head of the Republic of Azerbaijan focused on the importance of consolidating common efforts in order to expand fruitful ties between the ECO member states.

Given the difficult situation in the world related to the pandemic, confronting it is a demanded task today, President Ilham Aliyev said, noting that work in this direction should be more effective.

It was emphasized that the implementation of the agreements to be reached during the Summit is important not only for the countries of the region, but also for the entire world community. At the same time, the desire to intensify interaction in various fields, including in the trade, economic and social spheres, was confirmed.

Emphasizing the priority of the tasks on the active use of the potential of transport and transit corridors of the countries of the region, the development of mutually beneficial partnership in a wide range of areas, the Azerbaijani leader emphasized the need for joint actions for their successful implementation.

At the end of his speech, President Ilham Aliyev, once again noting the high organizational level of the Summit, wished its participants success in their work aimed at the prosperity of the ECO member states.

Thanking President Ilham Aliyev for his informative speech, in which a number of specific proposals were voiced to strengthen interstate cooperation in the ECO space, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart for his personal contribution to the development of interaction between member states within the Organization.

Then the floor was given to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.

Congratulating President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the entire Turkmen people on the chairmanship of Turkmenistan in the ECO, the head of the neighboring state expressed his sincere gratitude for the high level of organization of this meeting and the hospitality provided.

President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi also thanked the Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation for his assistance in preparing for the next ECO Summit and congratulated all participants on the Foundation Day of the Organization. The distinguished guest also addressed his gratitude to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was the Chairman of the ECO in the previous period, for the efforts made to improve the activities of this Organization.

As the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran noted, the Asian continent, being the birthplace of developed cultures, values and historical monuments of world importance, has made a worthy contribution to human development. As a result of joint efforts, interstate relations in Central Asia are developing on the principles of respect, trust and mutual benefit, which form the basis of common economic and social progress.

The distinguished guest also noted that Iran attaches particular importance to cooperation with the countries of the region, closest neighbors in various fields, including energy, transport and communications, agriculture, science and education, culture and tourism. The intensification of constructive international partnership is one of the priority directions of the Iranian state policy.

In his speech, President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi stressed the importance of developing relations on a bilateral and multilateral basis, especially within the framework of authoritative international organizations, citing cooperation in the ECO format as an example.

Noting the favorable geographical location of the Central Asian countries and, in this regard, the advantages of actively using their transport and transit potential, as well as the capabilities of the international logistics system, the distinguished guest drew attention to the need to combine efforts to enhance cooperation in the ECO space.

Emphasizing that the implementation of joint projects and programs within the Organization will expand the boundaries and prospects of partnership, the President of Iran stressed the importance of establishing close ties between countries on these issues.

At the end of his speech, President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi wished everyone success in their work and expressed gratitude to the Turkmen leader for the high organizational level of the Summit.

Thanking the distinguished guest for his speech and noting that he is taking part in the ECO Summit for the first time as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his current visit is the first visit to Turkmenistan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the Iranian leader will make his worthy contribution to the cause strengthening the Organization for Economic Cooperation.

Then the floor was given to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

Thanking President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the excellent organization of the Summit and hospitality, the head of Kyrgyzstan, taking this opportunity, congratulated the participants of the meeting on ECO Day, addressing everyone with his best wishes.

As noted, today’s Summit creates a favorable environment for a broad exchange of views on topical issues on the agenda of the Organization, discussion of new proposals and ideas for the development of interaction between the ECO member states. It was emphasized that our states have all the necessary potential to achieve the goals and tasks of the ECO.

In this regard, an emphasis was placed on a number of priority areas of partnership, including adaptation to climate change, the use of renewable energy sources, in particular, the use of hydroelectric power, optimization of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

In his speech, President Sadyr Japarov called for the development and implementation of appropriate strategies in such areas as transport and communications, industry, energy, trade, investment, tourism and the environment. The importance of continuing cooperation in the area of agriculture and healthcare was also noted.

In this aspect, the need was emphasized for the formation and development of an integrated regional infrastructure, which is an essential condition for effective intraregional and interregional cooperation.

The leader of the friendly country paid special attention to the issues of strengthening peace, stability and security in the region as a key factor in a successful economic partnership.

Confirming the readiness of the Kyrgyz Republic to make every effort to further strengthen multilateral relations in the format of the Organization, President Sadyr Japarov also noted that the Final Document of the Summit adopted today meets the interests of all ECO member countries.

Thanking President Sadyr Japarov for the informative and interesting speech, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed hope that the active efforts being made by Kyrgyzstan to enhance the role of the Economic Cooperation Organization will contribute to strengthening ties between the ECO member states.

Then the floor was given to the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi.

At the beginning of his speech, the distinguished guest congratulated President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the chairmanship of the 15th ECO Summit and expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Turkmen leader, the work of the forum will be effective, becoming an effective contribution to the intensification of international cooperation.

As President Arif Alvi noted, throughout history, trade and economic relations between the peoples and countries of the region had a positive impact on state development, ensuring general well-being and security. So, in the modern era, coordinated interaction is of particular importance in the period of global development of the digital economy.

Stressing the importance of the issues on the agenda of the Summit, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan noted that this is due to the fact that their solution will help to overcome the difficult situations that have arisen at present, and joint efforts will contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Noting that the commonality of cultures, traditions and historical development is of particular importance for the intensification of interstate cooperation, the distinguished guest spoke about the need to create conditions that open up new opportunities for intensifying relations between the countries of the region.

Emphasizing the role of ECO in expanding partnerships in trade, economic, transport and communication spheres, as well as in the fields of science and education, ecology and tourism, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan drew attention to the importance of strengthening productive interaction across its entire spectrum.

Noting the presence of an impressive potential for increasing trade between the ECO member countries, the distinguished guest noted the need to make efforts in this direction to bring trade and economic relations to a qualitatively new level.

In this context, the President of Pakistan emphasized the importance of building up the partnership of the member states of the Organization, the practical implementation of the agreements reached and decisions taken during the ECO Summits, deepening integration into the modern system of world economic relations, wishing the meeting participants great success in the work carried out in this direction.

At the end of his speech, the distinguished guest expressed his sincere gratitude to the head of Turkmenistan for the excellent organization of the Summit and the hospitality shown on the Turkmen land.

Thanking President Arif Alvi for his capacious and informative speech, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that Pakistan, from the first days of the creation of the Economic Cooperation Organization, made a constructive contribution to strengthening the ECO. The leader of the nation expressed confidence that the Islamic Republic of Pakistan will continue to remain one of the key members of this Organization, making a worthy contribution to the development of the common space.

Then the floor was given to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

At the beginning of his speech, the head of Tajikistan congratulated President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Turkmen people on the chairmanship of Turkmenistan in the ECO, expressing gratitude to the leader of the nation for the high level of organization of the Summit and hospitality.

Expressing confidence that the current meeting will be a decisive step towards strengthening relations between the countries of the region and ensuring sustainable development in the ECO space, President Emomali Rahmon stressed that the activities of this Organization contribute to strengthening security in the region and its economic progress.

Noting that the ECO member countries have a huge potential for the development of natural resources and broad cooperation, the distinguished guest stressed that the successful implementation of the existing potential will ensure the further well-being of states and peoples. Seizing all existing opportunities for sustainable development will create favorable conditions for effective international partnerships.

Stressing that the development of economic, transport, communication, cultural and humanitarian ties within the ECO is of great importance for ensuring regional stability and security, President Emomali Rahmon focused on the need to take urgent measures to comprehensively address the issues in this area.

Currently, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on the planet and the associated difficulties have a negative impact on the economies of countries. In this context, the head of the Republic of Tajikistan noted the importance of further joint efforts to overcome them.

The development of bilateral and multilateral relations, in particular, in the format of authoritative international organizations, including the intensification of cooperation within the ECO, including the issues of a consistent increase in the volume of trade, are one of the main directions of Tajikistan’s foreign policy, which is open for interaction with all interested foreign partners, said the distinguished guest.

Concluding his speech, the head of the Republic of Tajikistan once again thanked the Turkmen leader for the high organizational level of this meeting, where decisions are made, the importance of which goes beyond the ECO region.

Thanking President Emomali Rahmon for the informative speech, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that several meetings of the heads of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan took place this year, during which issues related to strengthening the role of the Economic Cooperation Organization were also raised. The leader of the nation expressed confidence that our common projects in the transport and energy sectors will become a worthy contribution to the development and prosperity of the entire ECO space.

Then the floor was given to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Congratulating the audience with the start of the 15th Summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation, the head of the neighboring state noted the high level of organization of the current meeting held on the Day of the ECO in the beautiful city of Ashgabat.

Thanking President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the warm hospitality shown on the Turkmen land, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that the 15th ECO Summit chaired by Turkmenistan would make a worthy contribution to expanding multilateral practical cooperation.

In particular, the distinguished guest continued, the Resolution on cooperation between the UN and ECO, adopted in September of this year by the UN General Assembly, was an important step in this direction. This is a clear evidence of the trust in this structure and its high international authority.

Since ancient times, the countries of the region have been linked by historically established trade and cultural relations. Since its inception, ECO has turned into a large regional structure with enormous economic potential, representing the common interests of our countries.

The assessment given by the Organization for Economic Cooperation during the Summit confirms the growing role and importance of ECO in the international arena. Our common desire to strengthen mutual friendship, cooperation and ensure stability creates ample opportunities for the development of relations in such areas as the trade, economic and investment spheres, energy and transport and communication sectors, agriculture, cultural and humanitarian areas, tourism, the head of Uzbekistan said. …

In this context, the importance of strengthening the legal framework for cooperation was noted, as well as the full use of the existing huge potential in the above areas.

Noting that increasing interaction within the framework of the ECO Uzbekistan has identified as one of the main directions of its foreign policy, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed that the addition of efforts of the member states of the Organization will give a powerful impetus to overall development, thereby contributing to the achievement of the SDGs. The distinguished guest expressed confidence that the partnership will continue to develop successfully.

Touching upon the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy, the Uzbek leader focused on the need to further unite joint efforts in the fight against this problem.

At the end of his speech, the head of Uzbekistan wished the participants of the Summit success in solving the urgent tasks set.

Thanking the distinguished guest for his capacious and informative speech, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov once again congratulated President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his convincing victory in the presidential elections that were recently held in the Republic of Uzbekistan. Expressing confidence that all other leaders of the ECO member states will join this congratulation, the leader of the nation wished the head of Uzbekistan success in his endeavors, and the brotherly Uzbek people – peace and prosperity. In this regard, it was noted that, as you know, the Republic of Uzbekistan is the initiator of a number of international and regional projects, which in their essence are designed to strengthen the integration processes in the trade and economic sphere in the ECO space.

Then the floor was given to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin.

Welcoming the participants of the Summit, the head of the Kazakh Government noted the importance of the forum in the context of developing optimal mechanisms for building up sustainable production and trade processes.

Citing a number of indicators of the development of the national economy of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin emphasized that the ECO member countries have a huge potential for a significant expansion of the framework of cooperation in various fields. In this regard, the need was stated to take effective measures, as well as to develop a “Road Map” to increase the trade flow within the Organization, taking into account the competitive advantages and capabilities of each country. At the same time, the importance of a systematic analysis of the increase in the volume of mutual trade and the diversification of its structure, as well as the intensification of cooperation in the food sector, was noted.

As part of the development of transport corridors, the head of the Government of Kazakhstan emphasized the need to continue work on the formation of beneficial and complementary routes for the states of the region. This will provide great opportunities for sustainable development of the national economies of the ECO member states. Joint effective management of the network of transport and economic corridors will allow the delivery of goods both to the states of Europe and to the countries of Southeast Asia in a short time.

In order to further develop the transport and transit potential of the Organization, it was proposed to work on simplifying barriers and further integrating transport and logistics systems. In this context, they also noted the importance of creating a special council of the ECO member countries on high-level transport and transit policy. Its decisions will become the basis for developing a coordinated strategy on key issues in this area.

Continuing his speech, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan noted the priority of issues of increasing the efficiency of interaction between the ECO countries. The pressing problems of our time require coordinated measures to be taken to solve them, said Mr. Askar Mamin, proposing to develop a strategy for the cooperative development of the ECO economy, taking into account the challenges of COVID-19 and the key tasks of the post-pandemic period.

It was emphasized that the practical implementation of the constructive initiatives voiced during the current Summit will contribute to the further development of cooperation between the member states of the Organization, and serve the benefit of the entire ECO region.

Confirming the adherence of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the principles of the ECO and the obligations assumed, the head of the Government of a friendly state expressed confidence that the traditional, historically established bonds of good-neighborliness would contribute to the strengthening of a fruitful partnership in order to ensure sustainable development in the area of the Organization.

Thanking Prime Minister Askar Mamin for the informative and interesting speech, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that during the recent state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, issues of interaction within the framework of international organizations, including the Organization for Economic Cooperation, were substantively discussed.

A number of transport and energy regional projects were also considered, which, in the mutual opinion of the parties, are designed, among other things, to contribute to the integration processes in the ECO space. Speaking about this, the leader of the nation expressed confidence that by joint efforts in the near future they will be implemented, thereby making a direct contribution to strengthening the Organization.

Continuing the meeting, addressing the participants, the head of Turkmenistan noted that, taking into account the agreement on the results of today’s Summit, the Final Document is being adopted.

The final document of the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit – the Ashgabat Consensus for Action – was unanimously adopted.

Taking this opportunity, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to all colleagues and experts who participated in the preparation of the text of this document, designed to create an even more solid basis for further joint work.

Then, within the framework of the Summit, the winners of ECO awards were announced.

As the head of Turkmenistan emphasized, it is a great honor for him to announce the names of the representatives of the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation, who were awarded a special award of the Organization:

The director of the Institute of Physiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Professor Ulduz Fayyzi kizi Gashimova is awarded from the Republic of Azerbaijan in the category “Science and Technology”;

From the Islamic Republic of Iran in the category “Economy” is awarded to Associate Professor of the Department of Law and Politics of the University named after Allame Tabatabai, Dr. Mitra Rahanedjat;

From the Republic of Kazakhstan in the category “History, culture, literature and fine arts” the chief researcher, head of the laboratory of physical anthropology of the National Museum of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Orazak Ismagulov is awarded;

National actress of the Kyrgyz Republic Nazira Ismailovna Mambetova is awarded from the Kyrgyz Republic in the category “History, culture, literature and fine arts”;

From the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the category “Agriculture and Environment” is awarded to the Rector of the State College of Faisalabad Women’s University, Professor, Dr. Ms. Robina Farouk.

From the Republic of Tajikistan in the category “Science and Technology” the head of the laboratory of the Institute of Geology, Seismic Engineering and Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan Jakhongir Nizomovich Nizomov is awarded;

From the Republic of Turkey in the category “Education”, the head of the Department of Turkish Folklore and Literature of the Haci Bayram University, Professor Mehmet Okal Oguz is awarded;

From Turkmenistan in the category “History, culture, literature and fine arts” is awarded to the chief researcher of the Institute of Language, Literature and National Manuscripts named after Makhtumkuli of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, Dr. Yazgylych Orazgylydzhov;

From the Republic of Uzbekistan in the category “Agriculture and Environment” the senior researcher of the laboratory of selection of vegetables and melons of the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Mastura Halimova is awarded.

Having sincerely congratulated the listed representatives on the high awards, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov asked the heads of states and governments to identify responsible persons for receiving the above awards after the completion of the current Summit here from the ECO Secretariat for their presentation in the member countries of the Organization.

Further, the leader of the nation moved on to the next question concerning the determination of the chairing country in the Organization for Economic Cooperation next year and the venue for the next Summit.

According to the established rotation mechanism, in 2022, the chairmanship of the ECO is transferred to the Republic of Uzbekistan. In this regard, the head of Turkmenistan sincerely congratulated the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the upcoming chairmanship and expressed confidence that it would give a good impetus to the further development of the potential and capabilities of the Organization, to achieve the long-term goals.

Turning to the issue of the place and date of the next ECO Summit, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov informed that they will be determined by the parties through diplomatic channels, about which the Secretariat will notify the members of the Organization in accordance with the established rules of procedure.

Then, addressing the heads of state and members of delegations with a closing speech, the Turkmen leader thanked everyone for their active participation in the work of the 15th ECO Summit, presented informative and profound speeches.

As the head of Turkmenistan emphasized, today’s meeting demonstrated the readiness and determination of all member states of the Organization to continue to steadily move along the path of cooperation and close interaction, to strengthen ties in the economy, trade, investment, high technologies, and the humanitarian field.

Numerous proposals, useful ideas and assessments were voiced, which, of course, will replenish the arsenal of our partnership, defining clear guidelines for the future. The discussions that took place showed that the potential of the ECO is enormous, it is able to take the most active and significant part in modern world and continental processes as a major and influential subject of international economic relations, to contribute to the strengthening of stability and mutual understanding, the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and progress, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted. …

The summit showed that the consistent strengthening of the ECO, building up its economic potential, logistics capabilities, the formation of effective industrial cooperation schemes, the joint development of projects in energy and transport – all this meets the genuine interests of the peoples of our countries, serves the goals of economic and social growth, improving the quality and level people’s lives.

The leader of the nation expressed his conviction that together we are capable of solving the most difficult problems. Today, in a difficult situation in international relations, crisis phenomena in the global economy, our countries show examples of mutual trust, good neighborliness, responsibility, respect for each other, and readiness to go forward hand in hand. This was clearly confirmed by the current Summit.

Turkmenistan is firmly committed to further close cooperation within the ECO. Our country will continue a constructive policy of partnership and mutual understanding with all member states of the Organization, assist in enhancing its role and authority, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

Expressing deep satisfaction with the results of today’s meeting, the leader of the nation stressed that Turkmenistan highly appreciates the support provided during his chairmanship, as well as at all stages of preparation for the current Summit.

In conclusion, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone for the warm words addressed to Turkmenistan and the Turkmen people, support for the international initiatives of our country. All this gives us additional confidence in the correctness of the choice made in favor of broad and active cooperation within the ECO.

Once again congratulating the participants of the Summit on the Day of the ECO formation, the head of Turkmenistan wished everyone success and new achievements for the benefit of friendly peoples and states, their progress and prosperity.

At this, the Summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation concluded its work.

In honor of the participants of the 15th ECO Summit, the President of Turkmenistan gave an official reception.

Upon its completion, the leader of the nation warmly said goodbye to his foreign colleagues. At the same time, the parties’ commitment to effective full-fledged interaction meeting the interests of common well-being and prosperity was reaffirmed.

On the same day, the distinguished guests departed from the Turkmen capital.

The results of the forum were announced at a press conference, at which the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov and Secretary General of the ECO Khusrav Noziri addressed the media.

As noted, at the 15th Summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation, the most pressing issues facing the ECO member states were considered. First of all, this is the further strengthening and development of interstate trade and economic ties. Among the priority vectors were identified such traditional spheres for our countries as energy, transport and trade.

As you know, the ECO member states have been implementing joint projects in these areas for a number of years. At the current Summit, the speeches of the heads of delegations sounded specific proposals related to the implementation of new projects in such areas as science, communications and communications, as well as to intensify interaction in the financial and banking sector. A number of specific measures were outlined for the practical implementation of ideas and initiatives. The ECO business forum, which was successfully held in Ashgabat on November 26, is also intended to contribute to the development of trade and economic relations in the Organization’s space.

During the Summit, special attention was paid to such urgent problems that are on the global agenda today, such as climate change, ecology, environmental protection and other important areas. In this regard, they agreed on joint actions aimed at strengthening cooperation within the ECO, using existing mechanisms, in particular, in such an area as the introduction of clean energy technologies. These mechanisms will be strengthened through the prism of recently adopted international documents in the context of global warming and climate change.

Much attention at the Summit was also paid to the social sphere. In this direction, specific ideas and proposals were voiced. In addition, the importance of further consolidation of efforts in countering the pandemic of a new type of coronavirus infection was emphasized. In particular, the President of Turkmenistan noted the expediency of establishing, within the framework of the ECO, systemic channels for the exchange of experience, methods and best practices in the field of combating dangerous infectious diseases.

The traditional area of active interstate interaction is the humanitarian sphere, which is due to the cultural and spiritual community of the peoples of the ECO member countries.

Based on this solid historical foundation, the leaders of the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation agreed to develop a fruitful partnership in the above areas for the long term. In this context, confidence was expressed that

The 15th ECO Summit, which was held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere, will become an important stage in promoting and building up interstate cooperation.

Thus, the 15th ECO Summit held in Ashgabat under the chairmanship of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov once again clearly demonstrated the proactive and responsible approach of neutral Turkmenistan to the development of broad constructive cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral formats, within the framework of authoritative international organizations.

Speaking for the optimal implementation of the enormous potential available for this, our Motherland is taking consistent steps in this direction, making a concrete contribution to strengthening fruitful interstate partnership, friendship and good-neighborliness, mutual understanding and trust between countries and peoples. /// nCa [cross post from TDH, 28 Nov]