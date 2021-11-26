French Ambassador presented educational literature to three leading universities of Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

On 25 November 2021, French Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ms.Isabelle Guisnel visited the Magtymguly Turkmen State University, where she has presented educational aids for French language teachers on behalf of the French Institute. The event was timed to celebrate the International Day of the French Language Teacher.

Various publications on grammar, vocabulary, spelling, French culture, literature will enrich the teaching methodological library. Specialized books will be helpful guide for those students, who prepare for the international exams in French DELF / DALF.

Moreover, International Relations Institute under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan has been gifted materials on the French language in diplomacy.

Ambassador Ms.Isabelle Gusinel and the director of the French Institute had the opportunity to meet with the Vice-rector of the Turkmen State University, Head of the Department of Romano-Germanic Languages, teaching staff and students.

They reviewed outcomes of this year’s cooperation and discussed the prospects of teachers’ participation in various training projects, including online programs organized by the French Embassy and the French Institute online in cooperation with French embassies in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. ///nCa, (in cooperation with French Institute in Turkmenistan)