Kazakhstan improves connectivity between the Caspian port and the transit corridor leading to Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

The overhaul of the Kuryk-Zhetybai highway – the link between the Caspian port of Kuryk and the international transit corridor Astrakhan-Atyrau-Aktau-the border of Turkmenistan is underway in Kazakhstan, reports the Kazakh newspaper InAktau.kz .

The renovated 64-km long highway is aimed to improve the transport and operational characteristics of the road (increasing the maximum axle load from 8 tons to 13 tons), increase transport capacity, reduce travel time.

The repaired road will significantly enhance transport safety. The planned overpass through the railway will separate automobile and railway traffic flows and ensure road safety in a dangerous area.

The nearby sand delivery base will allow to service the highway during the winter period of operation.

The overhaul will complete by the end of 2023. /// nCa, 1 November 2021