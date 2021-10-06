Visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan to forge the Turkmen-Uzbek strategic partnership

Elvira Kadyrova

On 5 October 2021, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had the summit talks in Tashkent.

Traditionally, the talks started with tete-a-tete meeting and continued in an expanded format with the participation of a delegation of the two countries.

Opening the meeting, Mirziyoyev congratulated the leader of Turkmenistan and the Turkmen people on the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.

“Each of our meetings is a historic and significant event. All the agreements reached have been implemented and serve our peoples. Today we will have a good opportunity to discuss in detail the current issues of our partnership and set new long-term milestones for growth. Your visit will expand cooperation on regional and international platforms,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The President of Turkmenistan stressed the high level of relations between the two nations.

“Uzbekistan is our close neighbor and strategic partner. Our cooperation has been developing dynamically in recent years. It is reflected in politics, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. We support each other on regional and international issues. Since our goals are similar”, Berdimuhamedov underlined.

During the meeting, the heads of state highly appreciated the current level of bilateral relations based on the principles of centuries-old friendship, good neighborliness, strategic partnership, mutual trust and support. The leaders discussed the full range of Uzbek-Turkmen multifaceted cooperation, paying special attention to strengthening constructive political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment partnership, deepening cultural and humanitarian ties.

Over the past four years, mutual trade has tripled and exceeded US$ 400 million. Since the beginning of the year, the trade turnover has increased by extra 25%.

The outcomes of the 16th meeting of the joint commission on bilateral cooperation, which met on 14 September, as well as the Uzbek-Turkmen Economic Forum will serve to further expand mutually beneficial trade and economic ties, the presidents said.

The huge cooperation potential between the regions of the two countries, primarily the border ones, was emphasized as well. The leaders mentioned the recent trips of governors of Lebap and Dashoguz provinces to the Bukhara and Khorezm regions of Uzbekistan on 22 September.

The Presidents noted that such regular meetings will enhance mutual understanding and cohesion between the two countries and peoples.

The cooperation in the water sector was highly appreciated. The parties welcomed the holding of the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Water Management Issues on 13 September 2021 in Tashkent.

The presidents exchanged of views on the regional and international agenda. The importance of holding regular Consultative meetings of the heads of Central Asian states and the implementation of the agreements reached during the last summit in Avaza was emphasized.

Expanded format negotiations

The, the official delegations of the two countries joined the summit talks in an expanded format.

The Heads of State noted with satisfaction the dynamics of the growth of mutual trade in recent years and agreed to harness all available resources and opportunities to further increase the volume of bilateral trade.

The mutual establishment of trading houses and access to the markets of third countries is one of most promising areas of cooperation.

The development of industrial cooperation in various sectors, including production of cars, chemical goods, electrical products and household appliances, construction materials, deep processing of cotton fiber, fruit and vegetable products, the creation of logistics infrastructure are also identified as effective areas of bilateral cooperation.

The President of Uzbekistan proposed to prepare an appropriate “roadmap”.

The parties agreed to brisk up cooperation in the field of transport and the development of transit corridors. The need of joint promotion of the Ashgabat Agreement and the use of the unique e Turkmenbashi seaport was noted.

Joint coordinated efforts in this area will increase the cargo transportation and unlock transit potential.

An agreement was reached to launch a new mechanism of cooperation – Regional Forums.

The parties commended the cooperation in the water sector. The start of the reconstruction of the Sultansanjar dam at the Tuyamuyun reservoir was welcomed.

Issues of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, which is an important factor in strengthening friendly relations and increasing mutual understanding between the two peoples, were also discussed.

Holding mutual Days of Culture and Cinema, organizing tours of theater and musical groups, meetings of representatives of scientific intelligentsia and other similar events will bring two peoples closer.

In this context, Turkmenistan put forward the initiative to revive the legendary Tashkent International Film Festival “Pearl of the Silk Road”.

Mirziyoyev stressed that today more than 200 thousand citizens of Turkmen nationality live in Uzbekistan. They live in peace and harmony with all other nations and nationalities that make up the multinational people of Uzbekistan.

“We will continue to create all conditions for them to develop their native language, culture, traditions and customs. I am sure that the Tashkent Park in Ashgabat, created on the initiative of the esteemed Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich, will become another new symbol of friendship between our peoples,” President of Uzbekistan said.

During the talks, it was noted that peace and stability in Afghanistan are the key to the sustainable development of the entire Central Asian region.

“We are ready to continue providing the necessary humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, cooperate with Turkmen partners in the implementation of important socio-economic and infrastructure projects in this country,” the President of Uzbekistan stressed.

Uzbek leader called for the maintenance of a close dialogue and joint promotion of initiatives in the international arena, including within the framework of the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Organization for Economic Cooperation, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States and other international blocks.

“The results of today’s meeting will allow us to fill our strategic partnership with new, even more significant practical content, strengthen trust and mutual understanding,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The presidents instructed the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation to prepare a roadmap with specific mechanisms for implementing the agreements.

Documents signed

At the end of the negotiations, a document signing ceremony was held. The following documents were signed:

Agreement on the establishment and regulation of the activities of the Uzbek-Turkmen zone of border trade, providing for the creation of a Trade Center in adjacent territories;

Agreement on increasing the volume of trade and expanding mutually beneficial partnerships between enterprises and companies;

Protocol on organizing the exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles transported across the customs border;

Agreement on the simplification of visa procedures for representatives of the business community;

Protocol on amendments to the Agreement on mutual trips of citizens dated November 19, 2004.

Protocol on mutual trips of citizens;

Memorandum between the Ministries of Justice and the Academies of Sciences of the two countries;

The program of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere until 2024;

Agreement on the Conservation of Biological Diversity;

Plan of additional measures for plant protection and quarantine until 2025;

Economic agreements in the field of mineral fertilizers, agricultural machinery and energy;

Memorandum on the chemical industry;

Memorandum on investment cooperation and mutual supply of goods;

Memorandum in the field of metrology;

Memorandum in the field of statistics and employment;

Memorandum of cooperation in the field of water-saving technologies;

Memorandum on expanding cooperation in the field of transit and between railway administrations;

Memorandum of cooperation in the field of information technology;

Protocol on the launch of checkpoints Gurlan – Toshhovuz.

In addition, some specific economic agreements were also signed.

In total, 23 documents were signed during the visit, covering almost all areas of Uzbek-Turkmen cooperation.

The presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan adopted a joint statement.

Press conference

At the press conference the presidents spoke on the outcomes of the negotiations.

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are the close neighbors, fraternal countries, reliable, time-tested friends and partners, he said.

“I would like to emphasize that we highly appreciate the strategic partnership with Turkmenistan, based on centuries-old friendship, common history and culture, religion, spiritual values and traditions of our peoples. The results of today’s talks have once again clearly demonstrated our sincere desire and unwavering commitment to further deepen cooperation. I would like to emphasize that further strengthening of good-neighborly relations with fraternal Turkmenistan is a priority direction of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The head of Uzbekistan noted the positive dynamics of the development of Uzbek-Turkmen relations, especially in the trade and economy. The trade turnover between two countries has tripled in recent years. Despite the pandemic impact, over the past period of 2021, the mutual trade has increased by 25%.

In addition, following the results of the Uzbek-Turkmen Economic Forum held during the visit, a solid package of agreements and contracts were signed.

President Mirziyoyev stressed that the Agreement on the establishment of a border trade zone, as well as an agreement to substitute imports from third countries with competitive products produced in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will contribute to the increase in mutual trade.

The development of industrial cooperation was under focus. The parties agreed to expand mutually beneficial cooperation and specific projects in the fields of energy, agriculture, industry, chemistry, transport and logistics.

The issues of enhancing interregional cooperation were also discussed. The sides agreed that regular direct dialogue between the border regions, as well as the holding of the forum of regions of Uzbekistan

and Turkmenistan on an annual basis, will become a new driver for the growth of economic cooperation. The first meeting in this format will be held next year in Khiva.

The heads of state confirmed the need to strengthen cooperation in the field of transport. Noting the growth in the volume of mutual cargo transportation, the parties agreed to continue to create favorable conditions for the effective use of transport corridors, including through the implementation of infrastructure projects that will enhance connectivity along the North-South and West-East directions.

Water and environmental issues and climate change issues are of crucial importance for the economies of two countries. In this regard, President Mirziyoyev mentioned the beginning of the work of the joint Uzbek-Turkmen commission on water management issues.

The issues of ensuring regional security became an important topic of bilateral negotiations.

The Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

In this context, the Heads of State stressed the importance of holding Consultative Meetings of the heads of Central Asian States on a regular basis.

The leaders of the states also agreed to continue a close dialogue within the framework of regional and international organizations.

The importance of continuing exchanges between the cultural, scientific and sports communities of the two countries, as well as holding youth meetings and forums was noted.

The parties agreed to jointly promote the goals of medical diplomacy by developing a coordinated approach to ensure the security of the peoples of two countries and the entire region.

President Berdimuhamedov expressed satisfaction with the results of the negotiations, during which a confidential and constructive exchange of views on a wide range of bilateral cooperation took place.

“Uzbekistan is one of the key trading partners of Turkmenistan. The main purpose of the current official visit to Uzbekistan is to demonstrate firm support to the esteemed President, my friend Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as the reforms carried out under his leadership in all spheres of state, socio-political and socio-economic life of the country,” the President of Turkmenistan said.

Other events

After the talks, an official dinner was given on behalf of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in honor of the visit of the President of Turkmenistan.

The ceremony was attended by members of the delegations of the two countries and representatives of the Turkmen diaspora of Uzbekistan.

Joint statement of the President of Turkmenistan G.M. Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sh.M. Mirziyoyev

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on October 4-5, 2021, the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan (hereinafter referred to as the Parties),

having held fruitful negotiations in a traditionally open, friendly and constructive atmosphere, emphasizing the active dynamics of the development of Turkmen-Uzbek interaction and the high level of interstate dialogue achieved in recent years,

having thoroughly discussed the current state and prospects for the development of strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan in the political, trade and economic, transport and communication, cultural, humanitarian and other areas,

having exchanged views on topical issues of regional and international politics and noting the identicalness or similarity of the positions of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on them,

proceeding from the centuries-old historical and cultural community of the peoples of the two countries, based on the unshakable principles of friendship, good neighborliness, mutual respect, trust and support,

guided by the provisions of the Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan dated January 16, 1996 and the Agreement on Strategic Partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan dated March 6, 2017,

expressing the conviction that constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan meets the long-term interests of the peoples of the two countries, and is also a key factor in ensuring peace, stability, security and sustainable development throughout the Central Asian region,

Reaffirming their firm commitment to the universally recognized norms of international law, as well as the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, including the principles of mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit,

attaching great importance to the 30th anniversary of the independence of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan,

striving to further expand and deepen Turkmen-Uzbek relations, and to ensure the timely and full implementation of the agreements reached,

declare as follows:

The heads of state reaffirmed their commitment to comprehensively strengthening and expanding relations of strategic partnership in the spirit of centuries-old friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual support of the fraternal Turkmen and Uzbek peoples. A unanimous opinion was expressed that further deepening of bilateral cooperation serves to strengthen peace, stability and ensure common prosperity in the Central Asian region. The Presidents noted the importance of maintaining regular contacts at the highest level, which would give impetus to relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan and determine the priorities of bilateral cooperation. In this context, the importance of the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Uzbekistan on October 4-5, 2021 in strengthening the relations of multifaceted cooperation and strategic partnership between the two states was emphasized. The parties stated that the regular holding of Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia contributes to the formation in the region of an atmosphere of friendship, trust, good-neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The great importance was noted of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, held in Turkmenbashi on August 5-6, 2021, and the decisions taken there.

In this regard, the Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan emphasized the importance of the early adoption of the “Road Map” for the development of regional cooperation for 2022-2024, as well as the signing at the next Consultative Meeting of the “Treaty on Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the XXI Century.”

The heads of state noted the important role of cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries and spoke in favor of further intensifying the inter-parliamentary dialogue, including within the framework of parliamentary cooperation groups functioning in the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan and the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The parties noted the importance of deepening cooperation and coordination of efforts aimed at promoting the common interests of the states of the Central Asian region within the framework of international inter-parliamentary organizations.

The parliaments of the two countries will also actively interact in the preparation and conduct of the Regional Parliamentary Forum of the Central Asian Countries, which will be held in Tashkent in 2022.

The Turkmen side highly appreciated the course of the electoral process against the background of the presidential elections of the Republic of Uzbekistan scheduled for October 24, 2021, and expressed confidence that the upcoming voting will be held on the basis of high democratic standards and vividly demonstrate the growing level of political consciousness and public activity of the citizens of Uzbekistan. The heads of state positively assessed the results of the sixteenth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation held on September 14, 2021 in Tashkent.

The need to further strengthen the role of the Commission as a coordinating body for the development of bilateral relations, primarily in the trade, economic and transport and communication spheres was emphasized.

The heads of state reaffirmed the importance of diversifying bilateral trade, expanding its range by including high value-added products that are in demand in the markets of the two countries with the aim of a balanced increase in trade turnover up to USD 1 billion per year in the near future.

The parties also stated the need to create favorable conditions in mutual trade, active development of foreign trade infrastructure and mechanisms to support export-import operations, as well as holding business forums and national exhibitions of industrial products on a reciprocal basis.

In this regard, the Parties welcomed the signing during the visit of the Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the establishment and regulation of the activities of the Turkmen-Uzbek border trade zone – Trade Center, which will contribute to the growth of mutual trade, promote the development of industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects aimed to improve the well-being of the peoples of the two states.

The heads of state agreed that the full implementation of cooperation mechanisms in the field of trade will contribute to the accelerated development of bilateral trade and economic ties, as well as ensure the effective operation of the newly created Turkmen-Uzbek border trade zone. The heads of state noted the great potential for expanding industrial cooperation between enterprises of the agro-industrial complex, agriculture, automotive and light industry, transport and communications, increasing the number of significant joint projects. The parties stressed that an important area of ​​bilateral cooperation is interaction between the regions of the two states.

The Turkmen side welcomed the proposal of the Uzbek side to hold the first Forum of the Regions of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The heads of state spoke in favor of resuming the practice of exchanging delegations between the border regions of the two countries.

The parties agreed to encourage the expansion of cross-border cooperation between the adjacent regions of the two countries in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Presidents reaffirmed that deepening close cooperation in the field of transport is of key importance in the development of international trade between countries and regions.

In order to increase the competitiveness and attractiveness of international transport routes running through the territories of the two countries, the Parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue systemic mutually beneficial cooperation aimed at further optimizing tariffs and providing favorable conditions for transit transportation of foreign trade goods.

The parties note that the development of bus and air transportation between the cities of the two countries will contribute to an increase in freight, passenger and tourist flows between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The heads of state welcomed the signing of the Joint Program of Events (“Road Map”) to further expand cooperation in the field of transport between the Agency for Transport and Communication under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The Presidents noted the need to fully utilize the existing high potential of the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi and the international multimodal route Asia-Pacific countries – China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Azerbaijan – Georgia – Europe.

The importance of the practical implementation of the Agreement on the establishment of the International Transport and Transit Corridor between the Governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Sultanate of Oman, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan (Ashgabat Agreement) dated April 25, 2011 was especially noted.

The parties agreed that the implementation of such large-scale infrastructure projects as the Termez-Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar and Kerki-Akina-Andkhoy railway routes will contribute to the development of the transit potential of the two countries and the creation of favorable conditions for a multiple increase in the volume of transit cargo through Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to the countries of South and Central Europe, the Middle East, South and Southeast Asia.

Turkmenistan supported the initiative of the Uzbek side to create a Regional Center for the Development of Transport and Communication Connectivity under the auspices of the United Nations.

Uzbekistan expressed support for the initiative of the Turkmen side to create a Special Program for the Development of Interregional Transport Links under the auspices of the UN.

The heads of state highly appreciated the work of the Joint Turkmen-Uzbek intergovernmental commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the State Border.

The parties stressed that they intend to continue to take measures to ensure that the State border between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan remains the border of friendship, good-neighborliness and cooperation of the two fraternal countries and peoples.

The heads of state noted that the water resources of the transboundary rivers of Central Asia are the common assets of the peoples of the region, and that the fate of tens of millions of people living today and future generations, the stability and well-being of the entire region depend on the fair and rational use of these resources.

The importance of continuing an open dialogue in this area, strengthening mutual understanding and developing constructive cooperation, searching for mutually acceptable, fair and rational solutions was noted.

The heads of state positively assessed the results of the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Water Management, held in Tashkent on September 13, 2021, and instructed interested ministries and departments to intensify joint work to implement the agreements reached during this meeting.

The parties consider the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) as a universal platform for interaction between the countries of Central Asia in the implementation of environmental and scientific-technical projects and programs aimed at the ecological improvement of areas affected by the Aral Sea disaster.

The parties noted the need for closer interaction between the specialized structures of the two countries to mitigate the impact of global processes related to climate change, develop and implement joint measures to prevent and overcome the consequences of natural and man-made disasters.

The parties stressed the importance of the initiative to develop a regional program “Green Agenda for Central Asia,” put forward during the third Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

The heads of state praised the cooperation of the two countries to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The parties noted the importance of interaction and building up cooperation between specialized structures in the field of prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, training of medical workers, production and supply of vaccines, medicines and other medical and pharmaceutical products.

The Turkmen side highly appreciates the initiatives of Uzbekistan to launch a unified information system for the recognition of test results and vaccination certificates, expanding exchanges of experience in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases, training medical workers, establishing cooperation in the field of pharmacology and cooperation in the production of vital medicines.

The Uzbek side supports the proposal of Turkmenistan to establish a Special Program of the World Health Organization to study the genome of coronavirus, the Multilateral Mechanism of the World Health Organization to combat pneumonia, the Methodological Center of the World Health Organization for the Treatment and Prevention of Acute Infections, and the Central Asian Regional Center for Epidemiology, Virology and Bacteriology.

The Turkmen side supports the proposal of Uzbekistan to hold an international conference in Tashkent on the study of the problems of the restoration of the world economy, as well as the best practices for reducing poverty in the post-period.

The parties will fully encourage the holding of joint activities aimed at supporting the youth of the two countries, including the spiritual and moral education of the younger generation, the protection of rights and support of their talents and aspirations in the interests of society. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to supporting gender equality and the empowerment of women, who play a key role in ensuring peace and harmony in society and the full realization of human potential in the Sustainable Development Goals. Aware of their historical responsibility for the preservation and strengthening of the centuries-old ties of friendship, brotherhood and cooperation between the peoples of the two countries, the Parties reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral ties in areas such as culture, education, science, sports, tourism, as well as expanding friendly exchanges between the media, scientific institutions, friendship societies, art and theater groups.

The heads of state instructed the interested ministries and departments to organize on a reciprocal basis the Days of Culture and Cinema of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in 2022.

The parties will continue to create favorable conditions for the development of the national language, culture, traditions and customs of the two peoples, to support the implementation of translations of works of classics of literature and modern authors of the two countries, to take measures to ensure the rights and interests of citizens of one state located on the territory of another the state. The heads of state reaffirmed their readiness to continue to contribute to the achievement of peace and stability in Afghanistan, its transformation into a peaceful and prosperous country, while respecting the path chosen by the Afghan people for the political and socio-economic development of their country.

The need for further development of cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, illegal migration, illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, transnational organized crime and other challenges and threats to international security both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international structures was stated.

The sides expressed their readiness to cooperate within the framework of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia with the aim of assisting the UN’s international efforts to ensure the nuclear non-proliferation regime in all its aspects. The heads of state expressed interest in further strengthening interaction and mutual support within the framework of the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States and other international and regional organizations and forums.

The parties reaffirmed the importance of enhancing the role of the UN in ensuring sustainable development, security and stability in the world, solving global and regional problems based on the observance of the goals and principles of the Charter of this organization.

The Uzbek side welcomed the adoption, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, of the UN General Assembly Resolution “Strengthening ties between all modes of transport to ensure stable and reliable international transport for sustainable development during and after the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic” dated July 29, 2021.

The Turkmen side expressed its readiness to jointly implement the UN General Assembly Resolution “On declaring the Aral Sea region a zone of environmental innovations and technologies” adopted on the initiative of the Uzbek side on May 18, 2021.

The heads of state express the hope that the International Innovation Center of the Aral Sea region under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Human Security for the Aral Sea Region under the auspices of the UN will make a worthy contribution to improving the environmental, social and economic situation in the Aral Sea basin region.

Turkmenistan supports the holding in 2022 in Nukus of the High-level International Forum on Green Energy, as well as in 2023 in Uzbekistan under the auspices of the United Nations of the Sixth UN Environment Assembly at a high level.

The Presidents, stressing that the policy of permanent neutrality pursued by Turkmenistan contributes to the strengthening of international peace and security in the region and at the global level and plays an important role in the development of peaceful, friendly and mutually beneficial relations between the states of the world, noted the importance of the practical implementation of the UN General Assembly Resolution “The role and significance of the policy of neutrality in maintaining and strengthening international peace, security and the process of sustainable development”, adopted on the initiative of Turkmenistan on December 7, 2020.

The leaders of the two countries noted that the topic of trust and culture of dialogue, launched this year, declared by the UN General Assembly as the International Year of Peace and Confidence, should remain in the focus of world attention, becoming a permanent element of the UN strategic agenda. In this context, support was expressed for the development of the UN General Assembly draft resolution “Strengthening regional and international cooperation in order to ensure peace, stability and sustainable development in the Central Asian region,” initiated by Turkmenistan.

At the same time, realizing the interconnectedness and indivisibility of issues of maintaining international peace, security and sustainable development in Central Asia and the Caspian region, the heads of state expressed support for the initiative to create a zone of peace, trust and cooperation “Central Asia-Caspian region”, considering this model as a platform for promoting initiatives aimed at strengthening multilateral cooperation for global peace and development.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highly appreciated the results of the International Conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities”, which took place on July 15-16, 2021 in Tashkent, and noted the importance of promoting regional connectivity in ensuring sustainable development and stability in the regions of Central and South Asia. The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his support to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in organizing and holding the Summit of Heads of State of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Ashgabat on November 28, 2021 under the country’s chairmanship in this organization.

The Uzbek side highly appreciates the adoption, at the initiative of the Turkmen side, of the Resolution of the United Nations General Assembly “Cooperation between the United Nations and the Economic Cooperation Organization” of September 9, 2021.

The heads of state express confidence that the fruitful negotiations held, as well as the bilateral documents signed during the visit, will further strengthen the traditionally friendly and good-neighborly relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the entire Uzbek people for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to the Turkmen delegation, and invited the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to visit Turkmenistan at a convenient time for him. The dates of the visit will be coordinated through diplomatic channels.

President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Tashkent, October 5, 2021. /// nCa, 6 October 2021 (pictures credit Uzbek and Turkmen government and media)