A look at China through golden sayings – Part Seven

Qian Naicheng, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan

At present, China’s development faces unprecedented risks and challenges; domestic and international, traditional and non-traditional, arising in the political, economic, cultural and social fields, as well as associated with natural disasters. The Black Swan and Gray Rhino phenomena can occur unexpectedly. In order to better cope with the various predictable and unforeseen risks and challenges on the way forward, we must lean on the knowledge of historical experience to draw the magic weapon to win.

It is necessary to implement a comprehensive concept of state security. Ensuring development and security through unified planning, increasing vigilance to avoid all kinds of threats and dangers, and taking early precautions in a peaceful environment is an important principle of the Chinese Communist Party in managing the country and exercising state power. It is necessary to firmly defend the principle of “the interests of the state above all else”, to consider ensuring the security of the people as the main goal, and the preservation of political security as the basis of the foundations. It is necessary, on the basis of a unified planning, to take into account the situation as a whole: external and internal security, territorial security and security of citizens, traditional and non-traditional security problems, personal and global security. It is necessary to improve the institutional system in the field of state security and build up the potential for ensuring state security, resolutely defend the sovereignty, security and development interests of the state.

Work to ensure state security is very important for the party, both in the administration of the state and in activities to ensure the prosperity of the country and the well-being of the people. In order to better accomplish the work of ensuring national security in the new era, we must adhere to a comprehensive concept of national security, not to miss out and make good use of an important period of strategic opportunity for China’s development. It is necessary to integrate state security into the general process of all aspects of party and state work, adopt work plans together with socio-economic development, adhere to systems thinking, build a common security model, promote international security and world peace in order to provide a reliable guarantee of building a modernized socialist state.

In order to fully implement the comprehensive concept of state security, it is necessary to ensure development and security through a unified planning. We must not only be able to use the results of development to strengthen the power base of state security, but also be able to create a safe environment conducive to socio-economic development.

In order to rely on risk prevention and take effective measures to eliminate them. It is necessary to protect and shape the national security. The formation of national security is its protection at the highest level and with greater foresight. China will act as a responsible power, working with other countries to build a Community of shared human destiny. We must, on the basis of scientifically grounded unified planning, always approach national security in the context of the overall development of socialism with Chinese characteristics and fully mobilize the activity of all parties to form a united force.

The way forward will not be smooth. The brighter the prospects, the more we should increase our vigilance, in order to avoid all possible threats and dangers, to take proactive precautions in a peaceful environment, to be aware of and effectively respond to serious risks and challenges. In order to constantly improve our state security, we must focus on key problems and areas; we must not allow interaction, pooling and accumulation of internal and external risks and challenges.

The prerequisite for innovative, coordinated, green, open and inclusive development is state security and social stability. Without security and stability, there is no need to talk about it. “An intelligent person prevents disasters even before they arise, and a wise man takes into account even future disasters.” We need to show activity and initiative, take action in advance, see the big in small, suppress evil in the bud, how to make attacking moves and wage an active battle, be ready for any forms of contradictions, risks and challenges, as well as for various struggles in the economic, political, cultural, social, diplomatic and military fields. Each state authority and each person should be responsible.

In the face of a confusing and rapidly changing international environment, a complex and sensitive environment, and enormous and difficult challenges to reform, develop and maintain stability domestically, we must remain vigilant at all times, pay particular attention to Black Swan incidents and prevent the incidents of the “Gray Rhino”. It is necessary to carry out attacking actions to prevent risks, while taking effective measures to respond and eliminate their consequences. We must not only wage a preparatory struggle to prevent and eliminate risks, but also proactively wage a strategic struggle to turn danger into security and adversity into opportunities.

Security and stability must be ensured in the name of common security. Security and stability are the most important prerequisites for the development of the country, and they cover the fundamental interests of all countries. It is necessary to adhere to the concept of common, comprehensive, joint and sustainable security, adequately respond to various threats and challenges, and create a favorable environment for maintaining regional security.