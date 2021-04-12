Stavropol businessmen intend to expand exports to Turkmen market

Elvira Kadyrova

The Ministry of Economic Development of the Stavropol Krai held an online meeting with the Trade Representative of Russia in Turkmenistan. It was attended by more than 30 Stavropol exporters, going to operate in Turkmen market, said the ministry in a press release.

According to the trade representative of the Russian Federation in Turkmenistan, Alexander Yelizarov, the priority areas for the development of foreign economic relations with Turkmenistan are the export of food products, nitrogen and mixed fertilizers, high-tech and innovative products.

He briefed on the specifics of doing business in Turkmenistan, the procedures for public procurement, the principles of working with retail chains and distributors.

Stavropol entrepreneurs presented their products in such areas as the agro-industrial and processing industries, IT services, innovative equipment for public catering and industrial enterprises, and, of course, mineral water, which has become the hallmark of Stavropol.

It was noted that in 2020, the Stavropol Krai exported almost US$ 3 million worth of goods to Turkmenistan.

The Trade Representative Office expressed its readiness to assist in searching partners in Turkmenistan for Stavropol companies. /// nCa, 12 April 2021