Turkmen businessmen preparing to enter mining and minerals downstream sector

The Turkmen businessmen are preparing to enter the mining and minerals downstream sector, reported DPM Gylyjov during the digital videoconference conducted by President Berdimuhamedov on Monday.

The DPM (deputy prime minister) who holds the portfolio of trade and also supervises the Ahal province, said that the industrial development plan of Turkmenistan allows the private sector the access to the subsoil mineral deposits for new projects.

He said that entrepreneurs were planning a project for the production of technical iodine from the associated water from the oil fields in the western part of Turkmenistan.

The DPM said that plans were in hand to set up production facility for ozokerite, which is also called earth wax and is used as an ingredient in personal care and cosmetics products.

The projects for basalt fibers and their products, and metallurgical products were also being planned, he said.

In addition, he said, the entrepreneurs were studying the prospects for projects in the gas chemical industry including the production of urea and ammonia from natural gas.

Gylyjov reported that arrangements were being made for the development of free economic zones to raise the capacity for export-oriented products. This will be helpful in attracting the foreign investments, he said. /// nCa, 4 February 2020