Time Is the Missing Ingredient: Why Central Asia Needs Turkmenistan’s Proposed Environmental Institutions Now

Tariq Saeedi and Elvira Kadyrova

Climate change is often discussed in terms of future risks. In Central Asia and the Caspian region, however, many of its consequences are no longer matters of prediction—they are present realities. Desertification, land degradation, water stress, biodiversity loss, extreme weather events, and the growing frequency of dust and salt storms are already reshaping ecosystems, economies, and livelihoods.

Against this backdrop, Turkmenistan has, over the past few years, advanced three closely related regional initiatives: the establishment of a Regional Center for Climate Technologies in Central Asia, a Regional Center to Combat Desertification, and a Caspian Environmental Forum. While each proposal addresses a distinct aspect of environmental governance, together they constitute a coherent framework for regional cooperation at a time when environmental challenges increasingly ignore national borders.

These proposals deserve far greater international attention than they have so far received.

Environmental challenges do not stop at borders

Central Asia presents a textbook example of interconnected environmental systems. Dust originating in one country settles in another. Rivers traverse several national jurisdictions. Desertification expands irrespective of political boundaries. Air pollution, biodiversity decline, and the consequences of glacier retreat are shared by all.

The Caspian Sea illustrates the same principle on a larger scale. Its ecological balance depends upon the collective actions of all littoral states. Pollution, declining biodiversity, fluctuating water levels, and the sustainable management of marine resources cannot be effectively addressed through isolated national policies.

The scientific community has long emphasized that regional environmental problems require regional institutions. Yet institutional mechanisms have often lagged behind the pace at which environmental degradation is unfolding.

From declarations to implementation

The proposed Regional Center for Climate Technologies seeks to bridge one of the most persistent gaps in climate policy: the transfer of practical solutions.

Governments throughout Central Asia increasingly recognize the need for climate adaptation and mitigation. What is often missing is an institutional mechanism capable of identifying, testing, adapting, and disseminating technologies suited to the region’s unique climatic, geographical, and economic conditions.

Such a center could facilitate cooperation among scientists, engineers, policymakers, financial institutions, and international organizations. Rather than duplicating existing global efforts, it would translate global knowledge into regional application.

The proposed Regional Center to Combat Desertification addresses another challenge whose urgency continues to grow.

Land degradation affects agriculture, food security, rural livelihoods, water resources, and public health. Desertification contributes to migration pressures, increases vulnerability to drought, and reduces economic resilience.

Turkmenistan has argued that the center would consolidate scientific expertise, improve monitoring systems, coordinate research, promote technology exchange, train specialists, and support joint projects among Central Asian countries.

These are practical objectives rather than political ones. They correspond closely with the priorities identified under the UN Convention to Combat Desertification and several Sustainable Development Goals.

A platform for the Caspian’s shared future

The proposed Caspian Environmental Forum reflects a similar philosophy.

Unlike a permanent regulatory institution, the forum would provide a regular platform where governments, scientists, environmental organizations, and international partners could assess emerging challenges, exchange research, coordinate responses, and build confidence through dialogue.

The Caspian Sea is one of the world’s most distinctive ecosystems. It supports unique biodiversity while serving as an important corridor for transport, energy, fisheries, and trade.

Protecting its ecological health is therefore not only an environmental responsibility but also an economic necessity for every country connected to it.

Why timing matters

Perhaps the strongest argument in favour of these initiatives is not institutional but temporal.

Environmental degradation is cumulative.

Every year of delayed cooperation means additional degraded land, increased water stress, further biodiversity loss, higher adaptation costs, and reduced opportunities for preventive action.

Scientific evidence consistently shows that early intervention is significantly more effective—and less expensive—than responding after ecosystems have crossed critical thresholds.

This reality should shape international thinking.

The question is no longer whether Central Asia and the Caspian region need stronger environmental cooperation. The evidence overwhelmingly indicates that they do.

The question is whether the international community will help establish the institutions capable of delivering that cooperation before today’s manageable problems become tomorrow’s irreversible crises.

Institutions that strengthen cooperation

It is important to view these proposals not as isolated national initiatives but as regional public goods.

Their purpose is not to create additional bureaucracy. Their value lies in creating permanent mechanisms through which countries can cooperate continuously rather than episodically.

Regional centers can accumulate expertise, preserve institutional memory, coordinate long-term research, mobilize financing, and maintain dialogue regardless of political cycles.

Without such structures, cooperation often depends on individual projects or conferences whose momentum dissipates once they conclude.

A shared responsibility

The environmental challenges confronting Central Asia and the Caspian region are part of a global climate emergency. Their consequences will not remain confined within regional borders.

Supporting institutions that improve resilience, strengthen scientific cooperation, and promote practical solutions should therefore be viewed not as assistance to one country or one region, but as an investment in global environmental security.

Turkmenistan has placed these ideas on the international agenda. They now merit careful consideration by neighbouring states, United Nations agencies, international financial institutions, development partners, and the wider scientific community.

Time is the one resource that cannot be replenished. Every season lost to inaction allows environmental pressures to intensify, restoration costs to rise, and opportunities for prevention to diminish.

The international community has repeatedly affirmed that climate change demands cooperation, science-based policymaking, and collective responsibility. The proposed Regional Center for Climate Technologies, the Regional Center to Combat Desertification, and the Caspian Environmental Forum offer practical vehicles through which those principles can be translated into sustained action.

The world should not wait until the challenges they are designed to address become too severe, or too costly, to manage. The most effective institutions are those established before the crisis overtakes the capacity to respond. Central Asia and the Caspian region have reached that moment. The opportunity to act is now. /// nCa, 27 June 2026