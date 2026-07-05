A confident step toward a green future: Eco-festival held in the capital

The “Together for a Green Future!” eco-festival, held on July 4th at the “Ashgabat” Shopping and Entertainment Center, proved to be more than just a platform for environmental protection; it served as a unique space where ecological culture merged with science and practical experience. Organized by the “Young Naturalist” Public Organization at the “Bilelik Hub” creative center, this vibrant event beautifully demonstrated the harmony between nature and scientific knowledge, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees. This was reported on the official website of the organization.

The festival provided a distinctive platform for eco-volunteers to exchange experience, showcase their projects, and establish new partnerships. Meanwhile, in a dedicated interactive zone set up by the organization’s volunteers, the youngest guests learned about the importance of treating the environment with care through engaging games.

The educational and scientific segment of the program sparked great interest among the children. Visual aids on natural sciences, spectacular chemistry experiments, and the opportunity to observe living cells under a microscope ignited a true passion for exploration in the young participants.

Additionally, creative masterclasses allowed attendees to master the subtleties of pottery and give a second life to discarded materials by crafting stylish decor from recycled waste. A special flair was added to the festival by an exhibition of modernized products that beautifully blended traditional Turkmen national patterns with contemporary design.

In the midst of the summer day, refreshing drinks and delicious ice cream provided a delightful treat for the guests, ensuring everyone felt comfortable and relaxed. The festive atmosphere was further elevated by performances from well-known artists and dance troupes, whose vibrant numbers lifted the crowd’s spirits to an even higher note. During the event, active participants were presented with memorable gifts on behalf of the organizers and sponsors.

By making a significant contribution to fostering environmental literacy among the younger generation, this festival marked another confident step toward our shared green and clean future. ///nCa, 5 July 2026 (in cooperation with “Young Naturalist” Public Organization)