Turkmenistan Boosts Logistics Capacity: First Half Cargo Turnover Exceeds 10.5 Million Tons

Cross-border transit volumes through Turkmenistan are demonstrating steady positive growth. According to the latest data from the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, cargo turnover through checkpoints on the State Border exceeded 10.5 million tons in the first six months of this year. This represents a 10% year-on-year growth.

The agency noted that foreign trade transport volumes, which include both export and import operations, grew by 6%. These results were achieved thanks to the phased modernization of border infrastructure and the active integration of advanced digital technologies into the customs administration system.

Particularly notable growth was recorded in the transit cargo segment, highlighting Turkmenistan’s key role as a strategic transport and logistics hub.

Transit volumes exceeded 3.5 million tons of cargo, marking a 15% year-on-year increase. These transit flows through the country’s territory were destined for 94 countries worldwide.

The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan emphasized that the technical upgrading of border crossings has been the key driver behind the intensification of cargo flows. Modern customs checkpoints, equipped with high-tech inspection and screening systems, now provide end-to-end digital control at all stages of cargo movement. This significantly accelerates customs procedures, increases throughput capacity, and reduces border clearance times for vehicles. ///nCa, 4 July 2026