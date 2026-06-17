Turkmen Company to Launch Production Site in Uzbekistan

The Turkmen electronic industry flagship, “Aýdyň Gijeler”, will launch a production facility in Uzbekistan to manufacture products for transport and infrastructure projects in the neighboring country.

The corresponding agreement is formalized in a Memorandum of Cooperation signed between “Aýdyň Gijeler” and the Administration of Tashkent City following negotiations in the capital of Uzbekistan.

A land plot with a total area of 4 hectares has been allocated for the implementation of the project. The new production enterprise will focus on manufacturing products required for the modern Tashkent–Samarkand highway currently under construction. This includes road crash barriers, traffic signs, lighting poles, and other products necessary to ensure road safety.

“The implementation of this project will further strengthen economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, create new jobs, introduce modern technologies, and make a significant contribution to the development of the region’s transport infrastructure,” noted “Aýdyň Gijeler”./// nCa, 17 June 2026