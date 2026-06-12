Turkmenistan Marks Science Day with Focus on Innovation, Youth Development, and Scientific Advancement

Turkmenistan celebrates Science Day with a series of significant events highlighting the country’s commitment to scientific progress, innovation, education, and the development of young researchers.

The celebrations centere on the opening of the international scientific conference, “Science, Technology, and Innovative Technologies in the Era of the Renaissance of a New Era of a Powerful State,” held in a hybrid format and attended by scientists, professors, engineers, educators, and representatives of research institutions from Turkmenistan and abroad.

In a message addressed to the scientific community and conference participants, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that science and technology are among the principal drivers of national development and global progress.

The President noted that every major achievement of independent and neutral Turkmenistan is rooted in advances in science and innovation. He stressed that the country’s development strategy places particular emphasis on integrating scientific achievements and advanced technologies into industry, strengthening intellectual potential, and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.

According to the President, scientific research is being actively carried out at the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, its specialized institutes, the International Science and Technology Park, and various departmental research organizations. Research outcomes are being directed toward industrial modernization, the development of environmentally sustainable production systems, and the construction of modern cities and settlements.

Special attention, he said, is being devoted to strengthening the connection between science, technology, production, and industry, while also investing in human capital through the training of highly qualified engineers, technologists, and researchers. Turkmen scientists are regularly given opportunities to undertake internships at leading international scientific centers and participate in international research programs.

The President also underscored the importance of expanding international cooperation in science, technology, and innovation with research institutions and universities across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, as well as with international organizations and scientific associations.

Recognition of Young Scientists

On the occasion of Science Day, President Berdimuhamedov also addressed the winners of the national scientific paper competition for youth, congratulating them on their achievements and highlighting the crucial role of young researchers in the country’s future development.

The President reaffirmed that the development of science and education, the application of scientific achievements across economic sectors, and the cultivation of a new generation of educated and patriotic citizens remain among the state’s foremost priorities.

He pointed to the implementation of the amended Law of Turkmenistan “On State Youth Policy” and the adoption of the Science Development Strategy of Turkmenistan for 2024–2052 as important foundations for fostering scientific talent and building a knowledge-based economy.

According to the President, young researchers are increasingly active in academic institutes, higher education institutions, research centers, laboratories, and innovation facilities. Their work in scientific discovery, engineering, industrial innovation, information technologies, and digital transformation contributes directly to addressing key socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The President also emphasized the government’s efforts to create favorable conditions for young scientists through the Academy of Sciences, the International Science and Technology Park, and higher education institutions, while providing opportunities for international training and scientific exchanges.

“The dynamic development of our country largely depends on young citizens possessing deep scientific knowledge and applying it effectively,” the President stated, noting with satisfaction the growing success of Turkmen students and researchers at international scientific and educational competitions.

Academic Recognition for the President

On the eve of Science Day celebrations, the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan announced that President Serdar Berdimuhamedov had been elected an Academician of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan in the fields of economic and political sciences.

According to the resolution adopted by the General Assembly of the Academy, the decision took into account the President’s role in advancing socio-economic development, strengthening science and education, modernizing healthcare, introducing advanced technologies into the economy and industry, supporting youth development, and promoting Turkmenistan’s policy of peace, friendship, and neutrality on the international stage.

In a related development, the Presidium of the Supreme Attestation Committee of Turkmenistan awarded President Berdimuhamedov the academic title of Professor in Economic and Political Sciences.

The decision cited his contributions to scientific, technological, industrial, socio-economic, and innovative transformations of national significance, as well as his role in expanding international cooperation and pursuing a peaceful domestic and foreign policy. President Berdimuhamedov already holds the degree of Doctor of Political Sciences.

Science as a Pillar of National Development

The Science Day celebrations and associated announcements underscored Turkmenistan’s broader vision of science as a strategic pillar of national development. Government policy continues to emphasize innovation-driven growth, technological modernization, digital transformation, and the cultivation of a new generation of scientists capable of contributing to the country’s long-term development objectives.

The international conference and youth science initiatives reflected the country’s efforts to strengthen both domestic scientific capacity and international scientific cooperation, while reinforcing the role of research and innovation in shaping Turkmenistan’s future. /// nCa, 12 June 2026