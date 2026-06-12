The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Finland has been accredited in Turkmenistan.

On June 10, 2026, on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Chairperson of the Mejlis D. Gulmanova received credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Finland to Turkmenistan Maria Agren.

On behalf of the head of state, the head of the national parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to this responsible post and wished him success in developing friendly relations between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome received on Turkmen soil, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, the diplomat was introduced to the main directions of Turkmenistan’s domestic policy, as well as its foreign policy strategy.

As emphasized, independent and neutral Turkmenistan places particular importance on strengthening mutually beneficial dialogue with all interested parties. The ambassador was also briefed in detail on the structure of the Mejlis and its multifaceted activities in improving national legislation.

The conversation continued with a thorough exchange of views on a wide range of issues in Turkmen-Finnish relations, including in a multilateral format, primarily within the framework of the United Nations and other authoritative international organizations.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Finland to Turkmenistan Maria Agren assured that she would make every effort to further strengthen interstate cooperation built on mutual trust and respect. /// nCa, 12 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)